WWE Universe left guessing who is under the ring at Night Of Champions before the show is underway

Moments before Night Of Champions is set to go on air, an image of someone possibly hiding under the ring has been doing the rounds on Twitter. The WWE Universe has let its imagination run wild in guessing who it could be.

Night Of Champions emanates from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The PLE boasts three main event matches. These matches include the World Heavyweight Championship bout between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match that will see Roman Reigns and Solo Sikkoa challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Before the show could go on air, an image of the Night Of Champions ring was posted on Twitter. The image possibly hints at someone hiding underneath, due to what seemingly looks like a monitor with the live feed placed under the ring. While there is no confirmation on whether there is someone under the ring, the WWE Universe has taken to make its deductions from it.

Trey™ @Treydemarked @reigns_era do they always hide down there before the crowd comes in @reigns_era do they always hide down there before the crowd comes in

Best of ❼ ᴴᴰ @HeronoVillain @reigns_era Monitor under the ring people so whoever’s under there can watch while they wait for their spot @reigns_era Monitor under the ring people so whoever’s under there can watch while they wait for their spot

kreativereject ™ @kreativereject @reigns_era Usos hands down. Tribal Chief Jimmy has had enough lol @reigns_era Usos hands down. Tribal Chief Jimmy has had enough lol

ℑ𝔯𝔬𝔫 𝔚𝔬𝔩𝔣 @IronWolfNetTV @reigns_era I so want this to be Bray Wyatt but by looking at the hair closely i doubt it @reigns_era I so want this to be Bray Wyatt but by looking at the hair closely i doubt it

Daitrion Green @TheReal870Dai @reigns_era LET ME IN! BRAY vs ROMAN? Or he cost AJ or Seth maybe if it is him at all @reigns_era LET ME IN! BRAY vs ROMAN? Or he cost AJ or Seth maybe if it is him at all

Randall @XGNKlutchKing @reigns_era Bray Wyatt is supposed to start his feud with Cody Rhodes leading to SummerSlam. I think it's the Uso's though. No shot Uso's don't get involved & cost Roman & Solo @reigns_era Bray Wyatt is supposed to start his feud with Cody Rhodes leading to SummerSlam. I think it's the Uso's though. No shot Uso's don't get involved & cost Roman & Solo

thedjflipshow @djflip69 @reigns_era yep someone coming from under the ring lol the question is who @reigns_era yep someone coming from under the ring lol the question is who

Will The Usos be at Night Of Champions?

On last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman made it clear to The Usos that they wouldn't be present at Night of Champions. However, the former Tag Team Champions can make their presence felt on the next week's episode of SmackDown when they celebrate Roman Reigns' 1000-day Championship reign.

In addition to his statements at WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman further confirmed The Usos' absence during his flight into Saudi Arabia. The Special Counsel posted his flight details on Twitter, stating that he was accompanied by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

While Paul Heyman has ensured that the fans believe that The Usos are back in the USA, one can never be too sure in the WWE. It could be a plot to throw the Tag Team Champions off and have The Usos make a last-minute save for The Bloodline, or maybe WWE have planned for The Usos to be the reason why Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa lose their chance to win the Tag Team Titles.

Who do you think is under the ring? Let us know in the comments section below!

