"WWE Universe lost out badly" - Former champion on never getting to work with The Rock

Current WWE Superstar, MVP has taken to Twitter to discuss the fact that he never got to work with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

MVP is currently the manager of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and spent time as the mouthpiece of The Hurt Business stable prior to that. But his duties didn't always lie outside the ring.

MVP has a substantial body of in-ring work, including a WWE run that lasted from 2006 to 2010, where he would capture the United States Championship and the WWE Tag Team titles.

The former NJPW star was recently asked on Twitter if he felt it was a shame that he never got to work with fellow Miami native, The Rock.

In typical MVP fashion, the former US Champion told the WWE Universe that they had 'missed out' on the feud.

"The WWE Universe lost out badly," he said.

You can check out his tweet below:

MVP continues to work on-screen with Bobby Lashley, who has not been seen on WWE TV since being carried out of the Elimination Chamber with an injury.

The Rock has extended his sympathies to Scott Hall

The Rock extended his sympathies to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who suffered three heart attacks following hip surgery.

The Brahma Bull took to Twitter to note that he was pulling for Hall's recovery and that the world needed "The Bad Guy" back in the game.

"Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong! We need the “bad guy” back in the game," he said.

You can check out his tweet below:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Stay strong!

We need the “bad guy” back in the game 🏾 🏾 Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend.Stay strong!We need the “bad guy” back in the game Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong! We need the “bad guy” back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾

After the success of his films Red Notice and Jungle Cruise, the former WWE Champion is set to come out with his next movie Black Adam. It has also been rumored that The Rock might come back to WWE to face his cousin and the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39.

