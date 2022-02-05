WWE already making big plans for WrestleMania 39, The Rock and Ronda Rousey included - Reports

The Rock and Ronda Rousey could be centerpieces for WWE programming for next year's WrestleMania, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer.

WrestleMania 39 will be taking place in SoFi Stadium in California, with the company advertising a "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" theme, making the involvement of Johnson all too perfect.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that WWE is currently working on linking two blockbuster matches for the main events of night 1 and night 2 of WrestleMania 39. With The Great one, taking on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and Rowady Ronda Rousey taking on The Man Becky Lynch.

Meltzer did admit, however, that these plans are by no means set in stone, as "a million things may happen between then and now," especially given the fact that plans change so often in WWE.

Rousey won the Women's Royal Rumble last month, giving her the chance to choose her opponent for WrestleMania 38. Still, regardless of her choice and the outcome of the said match, Rousey's history with Becky Lynch would make for a quality main event.

Lynch defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 to become Becky-Two-Belts, winning the RAW and SmackDown women's titles. Rousey and Lynch have never had a one-on-one match in WWE.

A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns has been nothing more than a fantasy booking for the WWE universe. However, the once pipe dream could become a reality at WrestleMania 39.

Meltzer referenced in his report that Johnson's overall interest and filming schedule are always factors, but WWE is hopeful they can make it happen. The Brahma Bull hadn't wrestled a proper match since 2013 when he lost to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29.

WWE Legend says The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could be the "biggest thing to happen in pro wrestling"

On an episode on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar and current AEW commentator Mark Henry described how a bout between Johnson and Reigns has the potential to be the biggest story in professional wrestling history:

“There’s only one thing that can be changed and it’s really not even a change. It’s only one thing that can happen that can take it out of this world and make it — and that’s for The Rock to come and say, ‘No, you don’t run the family. I run the family.’ If that was to happen it would be the biggest thing to happen in pro wrestling. Because this is already historically [a] top tier story without The Rock. You add The Rock, man you can put it right up there with [The Mega Powers]." Henry said.

What do you think? Would you like to see these matches happen at next year's WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

