WWE Universe melts over epic callback moment featuring Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on Road to WrestleMania

WWE executed a brilliant throwback during Sami Zayn's segment with Kevin Owens on the latest edition of SmackDown. Following the segment, reactions poured in as fans were awed by the heartwarming moment.

Zayn appeared as a special guest on Owens' The KO Show, where the latter presented him with a surprise gift. Kevin Owens introduced a new shirt that read KOMania at the back and WrestleZaynia at the front.

KO referenced when Roman Reigns once presented Sami Zayn with an 'Honorary Uce' T-shirt while the latter was still working alongside The Bloodline. At the time, The Prizefighter said that Sami Zayn needed a new shirt, and he gifted one to his best friend.

WWE @WWE It's been a rollercoaster of a year for @SamiZayn It's been a rollercoaster of a year for @SamiZayn https://t.co/wpf6JsVg2v

WWE shared a post featuring videos of both occasions where Sami Zayn got a new T-shirt, and fans hailed the epic callback as one of the best spots in long-term storytelling.

Twitter declared the moment wholesome and asserted that Zayn deserves his time in the spotlight following his work on the blue brand over the last few months.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to a clever callback on SmackDown featuring Sami Zayn:

In addition to getting Zayn a new T-shirt ahead of WrestleMania, Kevin Owens hailed his "brother" as the MVP of the promotion. Fans in attendance, as well as those at home, echoed Owens' sentiment, crediting Sami Zayn for his storytelling acumen alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The Usos attacked Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. The duo marveled at their upcoming match, noting how they could win the titles together at The Show of Shows after having spent their entire careers intertwined one way or another.

However, KO and Zayn didn't have long to celebrate as The Usos got the last laugh on SmackDown. Jey and Jimmy Uso attacked their challengers from behind, hitting Owens with a Double Superkick and subjecting Zayn to a devastating 1D.

The Usos promptly left the ring, avoiding Owens, who came swinging with a steel chair. It will be interesting to see how the challengers turn the momentum in their favor as we inch closer to their title match at WrestleMania 39.

Poll : 0 votes