WWE Universe predicts top superstar's fall at WrestleMania 40

WWE asked its fans to give their hottest predictions for 2024, and many are looking forward to the fall of a top superstar at WrestleMania 40.

This year's WrestleMania will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6 and 7. It's the 40th WrestleMania in history and the first one under the TKO Group Holdings banner.

In a post on the company's official X account, fans were asked to make one bold prediction for 2024.

The majority of fans are feeling that Roman Reigns will finally lose his championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

One fan wrote:

"Does it really need to be said? Roman drops the belt. End of story."

This fan agreed:

"Hopefully 2024 is the year when finally Roman Reigns loose the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship"

Another fan put his own spin on his prediction:

Here are other predictions for 2024:

Roman Reigns has been champion for more than 1,200 days and counting. Reigns will be defending his championship at the Royal Rumble against the winner of the upcoming triple threat match involving AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

WWE is set for major international travel this year

WWE will try to conquer the world in 2024 with several Premium Live Events abroad, including Elimination Chamber in Australia, Backlash in France, and Bash in Berlin in Germany.

The company is also holding its annual events in Saudi Arabia, as well as potential shows in China, as reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

"They noted for next year new shows in Saudi Arabia and Shanghai, China, and that WWE will also have a paid show in China coming up," Meltzer wrote.

John Cena even teased the possibility of holding a WrestleMania in England during his surprise appearance at Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see if fans in the United Kingdom will get the first-ever WrestleMania outside of North America.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia? Share your answers in the comments section below.

