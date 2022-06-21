"This breaks my heart" - WWE Universe reacts as Becky Lynch fails to qualify for Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch’s downward spiral continued on the latest episode of RAW.
The show began with Carmella winning a fatal five-way match to earn a RAW Women’s Championship opportunity against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. The widely praised encounter also featured Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Lynch.
Following the match, Big Time Becks complained to Adam Pearce that she should be involved at Money in the Bank on July 2. Pearce booked her in RAW's main event against Asuka, with the winner earning a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.
Lynch came up short once again against her long-term rival, prompting the WWE Universe to react on Twitter:
Much like her husband Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch has earned a lot of praise recently despite suffering a series of high-profile defeats. WWE is often accused of “burying” superstars who lose a lot of matches. In Lynch’s case, fans believe her run of bad luck makes sense from a storyline perspective.
The eight-woman Money in the Bank ladder match will feature four superstars from RAW. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Liv Morgan have qualified from the red brand so far, meaning Lynch could still technically earn her way into the match.
One Twitter user thinks the former RAW Women’s Champion might replace Morgan and go on to win the Money in the Bank contract. Another speculated that Lynch’s current storyline could lead to her winning the 2023 Royal Rumble to set up a long-awaited match against Ronda Rousey.
How did Becky Lynch react to her setbacks?
After failing to win the fatal five-way match, Becky Lynch reacted passionately during her aforementioned backstage segment with Adam Pearce. The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer questioned why she has not been booked for Money in the Bank, especially given that she features on the event’s poster.
Later in the night, Lynch looked more dejected than ever after the loss to Asuka left her without a spot on the Money in the Bank card.
WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber attempted to get a post-match comment from the 35-year-old. However, as the video above shows, she was not in the mood to answer questions.
