"This breaks my heart" - WWE Universe reacts as Becky Lynch fails to qualify for Money in the Bank

WWE fans were overwhelmingly positive about Becky Lynch.
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jun 21, 2022 06:25 PM IST

Becky Lynch’s downward spiral continued on the latest episode of RAW.

The show began with Carmella winning a fatal five-way match to earn a RAW Women’s Championship opportunity against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. The widely praised encounter also featured Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Lynch.

Following the match, Big Time Becks complained to Adam Pearce that she should be involved at Money in the Bank on July 2. Pearce booked her in RAW's main event against Asuka, with the winner earning a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Lynch came up short once again against her long-term rival, prompting the WWE Universe to react on Twitter:

This breaks my heart... It makes me sad to see you cry 😭 @BeckyLynchWWEI've seen you since NXT and these are the saddest moments I've ever had as a fan of yours... I love you so much Becks I know you'll be back on top soon 🥺#BeckyLynch #BigTimeBecks #TheGOAT #TheMan https://t.co/EPHZPMeGtx
Becky Lynch Lost Twice in one night? The downward spiral is real 😭!!! So what’s the next step? https://t.co/GdVvIg2XC6
@WWE @WWEAsuka New Becky Lynch Meme 😂🤣 @BeckyLynchWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/pLWYaRLyOX
Becky Lynch has, imo, the best character arc currently in wrestling.This downward spiral is genuinely so intriguing to watch week to week. #WWERaw https://t.co/MYzVAEcwPo

Much like her husband Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch has earned a lot of praise recently despite suffering a series of high-profile defeats. WWE is often accused of “burying” superstars who lose a lot of matches. In Lynch’s case, fans believe her run of bad luck makes sense from a storyline perspective.

. @WWEAsuka and @BeckyLynchWWE put on another amazing match tonight on #WWERaw! Kudos to both women!
The storytelling going on with Becky Lynch is brilliant. I love it.
@WWE @WWEAsuka @BeckyLynchWWE @sarahschreib Becky is a true example of a SUPERSTAR. She's literally ruling the women's division with Bianca, Asuka, Rhea, Liv without having a title and continuously putting over talents. Mad respect for her 🧡
Becky Lynch is the 2022 female wrestler of the year so farAnd tbh, nobody else comes closeYall Agree or Nah?

The eight-woman Money in the Bank ladder match will feature four superstars from RAW. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Liv Morgan have qualified from the red brand so far, meaning Lynch could still technically earn her way into the match.

One Twitter user thinks the former RAW Women’s Champion might replace Morgan and go on to win the Money in the Bank contract. Another speculated that Lynch’s current storyline could lead to her winning the 2023 Royal Rumble to set up a long-awaited match against Ronda Rousey.

I think this Becky Lynch storyline of being in a slump will culminate into her winning the Royal rumble and facing Ronda, the match we never got.
I’m going to say it y’all @BeckyLynchWWE is going to take out @YaOnlyLivvOnce before the mitb match. Becky Lynch wins the brief case and further down the line has to give it too liv because she was found as the attacker.

How did Becky Lynch react to her setbacks?

EXCLUSIVE: Moments after losing to @WWEAsuka, a despondent @BeckyLynchWWE refuses to respond to @sarahschreib’s question. #WWERaw https://t.co/LhGhYAm5l3
After failing to win the fatal five-way match, Becky Lynch reacted passionately during her aforementioned backstage segment with Adam Pearce. The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer questioned why she has not been booked for Money in the Bank, especially given that she features on the event’s poster.

Later in the night, Lynch looked more dejected than ever after the loss to Asuka left her without a spot on the Money in the Bank card.

WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber attempted to get a post-match comment from the 35-year-old. However, as the video above shows, she was not in the mood to answer questions.

