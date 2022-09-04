"Finally got his revenge" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion's surprising heel turn after attacking Edge at Clash at the Castle

At Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio surprisingly turned heel by attacking Edge and his father.

The young WWE star played a crucial role in the tag-team match between Edge & Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day, helping them secure the win.

Post-match, Rey invited his son to celebrate their win, however, Dominik ended up low-blowing The Rated-R Superstar and his father.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe praised him for an interesting change in character and also had a few hilarious reactions to the heel turn.

Interestingly enough, Twitter user @reigns_era suggested that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is better on his own rather than joining Finn Balor and co.

Below are some of the reactions:

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ @TranquiloSZN #WWECastle This is literally the most interesting thing Dominik Mysterio has ever done in his career This is literally the most interesting thing Dominik Mysterio has ever done in his career 💀#WWECastle https://t.co/03rE2ErEea

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj dominik mysterio finally got his revenge dominik mysterio finally got his revenge https://t.co/LsCkj3RBsp

iBeast @ibeastIess OH MY GOD DOMINIK JUST TURNED ON HIS OWN DAD OH MY GOD DOMINIK JUST TURNED ON HIS OWN DAD https://t.co/3MuMN8B8C1

LeoThe48thHokage @Leo48thHokage Vince when Dominik Mysterio turned heel Vince when Dominik Mysterio turned heel https://t.co/hTJu35Qln8

Kyle Lewis @KeepItFiveStar Rey Mysterio driving home with Dominik after they get off the plane Rey Mysterio driving home with Dominik after they get off the plane https://t.co/bI11vWvlWr

For months, The Judgment Day has tormented Dominik Mysterio, with Rhea Ripley setting her sights on the former tag team champion. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the 25-year-old going forward.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi