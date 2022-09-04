Create

"Finally got his revenge" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion's surprising heel turn after attacking Edge at Clash at the Castle

Edge and Rey Mysterio were betrayed by Dominik
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Sep 04, 2022 12:52 AM IST

At Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio surprisingly turned heel by attacking Edge and his father.

The young WWE star played a crucial role in the tag-team match between Edge & Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day, helping them secure the win.

Post-match, Rey invited his son to celebrate their win, however, Dominik ended up low-blowing The Rated-R Superstar and his father.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe praised him for an interesting change in character and also had a few hilarious reactions to the heel turn.

Interestingly enough, Twitter user @reigns_era suggested that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is better on his own rather than joining Finn Balor and co.

Below are some of the reactions:

This is literally the most interesting thing Dominik Mysterio has ever done in his career 💀#WWECastle https://t.co/03rE2ErEea
Dominik told Rey Mysterio “YOU AINT EVEN MY REAL DADDY!” #WWECASTLE https://t.co/5zjRieMGmI
dominik mysterio finally got his revenge https://t.co/LsCkj3RBsp
OH MY GOD DOMINIK JUST TURNED ON HIS OWN DAD https://t.co/3MuMN8B8C1
"Edge and Rey won Dominik won't turn now"Dominik Mysterio:#WWECastle https://t.co/G6WxK18GR1
Dominik being on his own > joining Judgement Day #WWECastle
Vince when Dominik Mysterio turned heel https://t.co/hTJu35Qln8
Dominik has turned!! #WWECastle https://t.co/MlUaLvnWAH
Rey Mysterio driving home with Dominik after they get off the plane https://t.co/bI11vWvlWr
DOMINIK AIN’T EVER FORGOT! https://t.co/i8esw4cRwq

For months, The Judgment Day has tormented Dominik Mysterio, with Rhea Ripley setting her sights on the former tag team champion. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the 25-year-old going forward.

