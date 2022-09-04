"Finally got his revenge" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion's surprising heel turn after attacking Edge at Clash at the Castle

At Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio surprisingly turned heel by attacking Edge and his father.
The young WWE star played a crucial role in the tag-team match between Edge & Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day, helping them secure the win.
Post-match, Rey invited his son to celebrate their win, however, Dominik ended up low-blowing The Rated-R Superstar and his father.
Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe praised him for an interesting change in character and also had a few hilarious reactions to the heel turn.
Interestingly enough, Twitter user @reigns_era suggested that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is better on his own rather than joining Finn Balor and co.
Below are some of the reactions:
For months, The Judgment Day has tormented Dominik Mysterio, with Rhea Ripley setting her sights on the former tag team champion. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the 25-year-old going forward.
