"WrestleMania moment" - WWE Universe reacts to the idea of an Elias/Ezekiel tag-team

WWE Superstar Ezekiel was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda's own Bill Apter, where he admitted that becoming Tag Team Champions with his older brother Elias would be the dream.

Ezekiel admitted that he'd love to form a team with his older brother, which has since led to some interesting reactions on Reddit.

A new post on Reddit shared the above Tweet and saw interesting reactions from the WWE Universe, with some likening it to the current situation surrounding MJF in AEW:

"Everyone’s so distracted by whether the MJF situation is a work, nobody seems to have asked the same question about Ezekiel," wrote CousinDirk.

Others believe that this could be a fantastic way to push the storyline forward and think it deserves the WrestleMania platform:

"Here comes the next best WWE Tag Team Champions. I can already see them having their Wrestlemania moment," via MilkshakeMoney.

Of course, back in 2021, vignettes aired showing Elias dead, so many members of the WWE Universe are happy Ezekiel is openly discussing his brother and confirming that he isn't dead after all:

"This confirms Elias isn't dead, phew," wrote MirandaTS.

Will WWE re-sign Damien Sandow to be part of the storyline?

The current feeling seems that WWE could call back Damien Sandow since the former Mr. Money in the Bank would be the obvious choice to play Ezekiel's twin:

"Just rehire and bring back Damien Sandow as Elias. Sandow already has the reputation of dressing up and imitating other people also," wrote Stomach-bug.

And several others seemed to agree with this statement:

"Would love to see Damien Sandow back as his twin," via PacficCheat.

"Damien Sandow incoming," wrote TheGorgeousJR.

"I mean they gotta bring back Sandow for this sh*t right? Bring him in to be “Elias” would be golden," via ChazDelicious.

Rob Ottawa @RobOttawa

#SummerSlam Am I the only one who thinks Elias is just one of Damien Sandow's many characters? Am I the only one who thinks Elias is just one of Damien Sandow's many characters? #SummerSlam https://t.co/tBVhFOLKjv

Ever since his recent debut, Ezekiel has been accused of being his older brother by Kevin Owens. This weekend, the two will battle it out at Hell in a Cell as Ezekiel looks to prove that he is, in fact, the younger brother of The Drifter.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

