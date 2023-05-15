WWE Universe reacts to the idea of Matt Riddle possibly challenging for a top championship at Night of Champions

The WWE Universe has reacted to the idea of Matt Riddle possibly challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Theory, who defended the US Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at Backlash 2023, was drafted to SmackDown. Riddle, meanwhile, is a RAW Superstar.

A Twitter user recently asked whether fans are interested in a potential match between Theory and Riddle.

Fans took note of the same and claimed that a match between the two men isn't possible since they're on separate brands. One Twitter user even suggested that Grayson Waller should face Theory instead.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Toxic @Toxic_Hashira @Shreyanshu_5 I prefer Grayson Waller vs Austin Theory @Shreyanshu_5 I prefer Grayson Waller vs Austin Theory

brandon lee @brandonlee96 @Shreyanshu_5 Theory is on sd and riddle on raw I think they should be defending against a star from there respect brand @Shreyanshu_5 Theory is on sd and riddle on raw I think they should be defending against a star from there respect brand

Santo @VeranDirtstar @Shreyanshu_5 Well, Riddle is Raw, and Austin Theory is Smackdown, so it won't happen. @Shreyanshu_5 Well, Riddle is Raw, and Austin Theory is Smackdown, so it won't happen.

Antoine Fair @REALANTOINEFAIR @Shreyanshu_5 Different shows .. it would be Gunther vs riddle more likely @Shreyanshu_5 Different shows .. it would be Gunther vs riddle more likely

Theory is currently in his second reign as the United States Champion. He won the title by dethroning Seth Rollins at last year's Survivor Series WarGames in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley.

The 25-year-old star has held the title for 170+ days and has successfully defended it against Edge, Rollins, Mustafa Ali, and superstars like Dolph Ziggler, Damian Priest, and Johnny Gargano, whom he defeated in dark matches and live events.

Teddy Long feels Matt Riddle should be feuding with Elias

Wrestling legend Teddy Long believes that Elias could be a perfect choice to feud with Matt Riddle on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the Hall of Famer mentioned that WWE has to find the "right guy" for Riddle to work with.

He said:

"With Matt (Riddle), I think you gotta find the right guy for Matt to work with. They just haven't found a perfect guy for him. To me, Elias kind of does it. Him and Matt, I don't know, but I just see that."

Long further explained how WWE could book a feud between the two.

"I'd have Elias just start messing with him (Matt Riddle). Maybe go to his hotel room and just knock on the door, and when he opens it, Elias starts playing the guitar and starts serenading him. He's trying to get into the room, but Matt won't let him in."

Riddle is on the back of a huge six-man tag team match against The Bloodline. At Backlash in Puerto Rico, he teamed up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a losing effort against Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Matt Riddle, who seems to have moved on from The Bloodline angle.

Have you enjoyed Riddle's WWE run since his return? Sound off in the comment section below.

