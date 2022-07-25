"A wonderful role model" - WWE Universe reacts to John Cena's heartwarming interaction with a fan who surprised him

Time and again over the years, John Cena has proven himself to be a role model for the WWE Universe all around the globe.

Back in 2017, he interacted with a young fan named Tyler and his mother, who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer. Tyler shared a video message for the WWE star and eventually went on to surprise him in the same manner that Cena has surprised so many of his fans.

Tyler shared the story of how Cena had given him a 'Never Give Up' wristband which helped his mother during her cancer treatment.

Fast forward to 2022, with fans on Reddit sharing the clip and reacting to it. Some Twitter users also posted heartfelt messages in reaction to Cena's wholesome interaction.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

NOTSURE @GeneralLeeDrunk How can you not respect this man ⁦ @JohnCena ⁩ you’re a wonderful role model. reddit.com/r/nextfuckingl… How can you not respect this man ⁦@JohnCena⁩ you’re a wonderful role model. reddit.com/r/nextfuckingl…

HeckSpawn Ownlife @HeckSpawn

reddit.com/r/nextfuckingl… Cena keeps this up, I might just become his second fan... Cena keeps this up, I might just become his second fan...reddit.com/r/nextfuckingl…

Gee @BoxingGee reddit.com/r/nextfuckingl…



Jez, I thought I was strong! Jez, I thought I was strong! reddit.com/r/nextfuckingl…Jez, I thought I was strong! 😢

Check out some of the fan reactions on Reddit:

Although he's moved to a part-time role with WWE and only makes sporadic appearances, Cena remains an integral part of the company and an inspiring figure for many fans around the world.

Possible update on why John Cena is set to miss this year's SummerSlam

John Cena recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE. At one point, it seemed like he was ready to return to in-ring action at this year's SummerSlam.

So far, though, WWE hasn't confirmed a match involving Cena, despite him interacting with the likes of Theory and Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez cited a potential reason as to why Cena won't be competing at this year's SummerSlam. According to him, the multi-time WWE Champion is involved in filming DC Comics' TV show "Peacemaker".

Alvarez said:

"I can confirm that being filmed right now is Peacemaker 2 and John Cena is involved," Bryan Alvarez said. "He's working on Peacemaker 2 as we speak. I presume that's why there have been discussions of him doing SummerSlam but then he showed up on Raw to announce 'someday I'll be back. I don't know when, don't know where but I'll be back someday.' Apparently, he's filming Peacemaker and that's why he can't do SummerSlam."

It now remains to be seen when Cena's next match in WWE will take place.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far