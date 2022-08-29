"Took him to another level"- WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' big revelation from two years ago after his return to the company

The WWE Universe went berserk after Roman Reigns' big reveal ahead of Payback 2020.

The Tribal Chief made his highly awaited return at SummerSlam in 2020. Following this, he competed in a Triple Threat Match against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, where he successfully regained the Universal Championship.

Two years later today, WWE posted a video of The Head of the Table's backstage segment where he spoke to Adam Pearce and revealed Paul Heyman as his new associate.

In reaction to the clip, the WWE Universe went insane and had some interesting reactions on social media. Fans have also praised Heyman for sticking by The Tribal Chief throughout the last two years.

Here are some of the fan reactions below:

Sofia @sofdlovesbsb @WWE @WWE RomanReigns @HeymanHustle This was such a good reveal and 2 years of a great partnership. @WWE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle This was such a good reveal and 2 years of a great partnership. ☝

the king @thisismyuser233 @WWE @WWE RomanReigns @HeymanHustle The moment paul got into frame was the moment I realized roman is gonna be such a successful/amazing heel @WWE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle The moment paul got into frame was the moment I realized roman is gonna be such a successful/amazing heel

[CO] Matt Epic Gamer 🎮 @Matthew22596990 @WWE I remember this 2 year ago one best moment found out roman reigns got paul heyman as his manager @WWE I remember this 2 year ago one best moment found out roman reigns got paul heyman as his manager

Dutch Mantell mentioned that Drew McIntyre doesn't have the potential to win against Roman Reigns

Dutch Mantell recently mentioned that Drew McIntyre doesn't have the potential to beat Roman Reigns, as of now.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Cody Rhodes might be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief. The American Nightmare is currently sidelined due to an injury.

The veteran said:

"I don't think he's losing either. If I were gonna put that belt on somebody, I don't think I'd put it on McIntyre right now. I think he's missing something. I think they pushed him, pushed him, pushed him. I just don't see it. Survivor Series is coming up. I think still Cody Rhodes is sitting back there, if they're gonna push him."

He also showcased his support for Reigns for his upcoming bout at Clash at the Castle against The Scottish Warrior.

"Since you're putting percentages on it, I'm gonna go Roman retains 70 percent versus 30."

Who do you think will win at Clash at the Castle between Reigns and McIntyre? Sound off in the comment section below.

