"This s**t goes hard" - WWE Universe reacts to all 5 members of The Bloodline appearing together for the first time

The Bloodline has been the most dominant stable in WWE in recent years. In 2020, Roman Reigns set the foundations of the stable with the help of Paul Heyman. After The Head of the Table defeated Jey Uso, the latter ended up becoming Reigns' right-hand man.

In 2021, Jimmy Uso returned to the company after an injury. The two brothers were initially not on the same page, as Jimmy was against Roman Reigns' treatment of Jey. The two ultimately settled their differences and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The Mysterios.

Last week, Solo Sikoa came to the aid of Roman Reigns when Drew McIntyre came close to ending his title reign. The distraction allowed The Tribal Chief to capitalize and remain champion. On the next episode of SmackDown, Sikoa officially entered the stable.

Since then, The Bloodline has not been seen together. This is due to Roman Reigns' lighter work schedule. Today, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jey and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn appeared together for a press conference for Crown Jewel. Here's how the fans reacted to the appearance of the stable in full force:

Fans were estatic to see all the members of the group and were in full of praise of the honorary member, Sami Zayn.

The Bloodline currently holds five major championships in the WWE

In 2020, Roman Reigns made a surprising return and attacked Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam. A week later, he became the Universal Champion by defeating Braun Strowman and Wyatt. Since then, Reigns hasn't lost the biggest prize on the blue brand.

Last year, Jimmy and Jey Uso resolved their differences and reunited once again. The team defeated The Mysterios and became the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Earlier this year, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A few months ago, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Championships and unify the belts. Earlier this week, Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline went to NXT and won the North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes.

Currently, The Bloodline holds the WWE, Universal, North American, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. This marks the first time a stable has held championships from all three brands in the company at the same time. It will be interesting to see what the group does next.

Do you want to see more gold added to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section.

