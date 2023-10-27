WWE Universe remembers Bray Wyatt with Seth Rollins, pays homage to the latter 

The WWE Universe in Germany recently paid tribute to Bray Wyatt with Seth Rollins during a live event.

In a recent WWE live event, superstars from RAW traveled to Munich, Germany, to compete in a live event. The event showcased a lot of admired and loved superstars from the company and featured multiple title matches.

The main event involved the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. The enthusiastic crowd gave a loud cheer and sang the Visionary's theme song. The fans of the WWE Universe took their phones out to symbolize fireflies. The same fireflies that were the legacy of Wyatt. The company, in response, shared the footage of the fans in Germany who were paying their heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt.

Check out the clip of the fans paying tribute to Bray Wyatt:

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were about to go down the same path as The Nexus, according to Ryback

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently mentioned that Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' stable, The Shield, were about to face the same fate as The Nexus.

While speaking on Ryback TV, the former WWE Superstar mentioned that The Tribal Chief and Rollins' stable was set to lose against the team of John Cena, Sheamus, and Ryback himself, but the creative direction was changed at the last moment.

He also added how the company had initially thought of putting The Cenation Leader over The Shield.

"They knew deep down that this was not the right call with [John] Cena going over on The Shield and they knew ultimately what this was going to lead to as we've seen historically with John Cena programs and they were next... Fast forward, they go have that conversation and then I'm notified hours later that John Cena will no longer be defeating The Shield," said Ryback.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Visionary in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

