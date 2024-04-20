WWE Universe shares their honest opinions on new RAW and SmackDown titles

This week's episodes of RAW and SmackDown were nothing short of exciting. From Chad Gable betraying Sami Zayn to AJ Styles becoming the new No.1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It was an incredible week, which also included the introduction of new titles.

RAW's Awesome Truth and SmackDown's A-Town Down Under were presented with new-look titles, kicking off the start of a new era led by Triple H. With the titles came new monikers for the champions, as they were crowned the World Tag Team and WWE Tag Team Champions respectively. But, what interested everybody was the unique design of the titles.

Safe to say, WWE spared no expense in making the new titles look absolutely amazing. But, what does the WWE Universe think about them? Well, a couple of fans took to X to share their honest opinions.

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best reactions to the new-look championships:

For starters, there was a lot of love for the SmackDown titles. Several fans believe the design takes inspiration from the tag team titles of old. As such, in their opinion, it just about edges out the World Tag Team Championships on RAW.

Expand Tweet

But, while things do seem in favor of SmackDown, RAW also got its fair share of supporters. One fan even claimed there was no doubt that the red brand got the better end of the deal, as the WWE Tag Team Championships look "plain".

Expand Tweet

There was a lot of back and forth. But, at the end of the day, almost everyone seemed to agree, regardless of RAW or SmackDown, that both belts were great.

Expand Tweet

New No.1 contenders for the tag titles were announced on RAW and SmackDown

New design, new titles, new era, this is all well and good, but what does this mean for the future of the tag team division on RAW and SmackDown? Well, along with the new titles came new No.1 contenders.

A few nights ago, the WWE Universe was treated to a Triple-Threat match to determine the new contenders. And, despite facing stiff competition in the form of The New Day, and The Creed Brothers, DIY came out on top to become the new No.1 contenders for the World Tag Team Championships.

As for the blue brand, last night, general manager Nick Aldis booked a Fatal Four-Way match. The Authors of Pain, Legado Del Fantasma, and the New Catch Republic all gave it their best shot. But, when all was said and done, The Street Profits stood victorious.

Both DIY and The Street Profits will likely challenge for the titles in the coming weeks. But, if one thing is for sure, the entire tag team division will now have a fire lit under them. After all, who wouldn't want to have those new titles around their waist?