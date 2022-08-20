“Where is Mandy Rose?” - WWE Universe speculates about Toxic Attraction’s future following SmackDown debut

Toxic Attraction made a successful debut this week on SmackDown, but the WWE Universe was quick to note that someone was missing.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne picked up the win over Sonya Deville and Natalya to advance in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, but NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was seemingly omitted from the show.

Rose could have been at ringside for the match since Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky were in a position to set up a face-off with another WWE trio. Rose wasn't even mentioned in the video package for Toxic Attraction ahead of their match.

This has led to many fans asking where she is.

lio. 🌼 @trishschickkick where is mandy rose? it would’ve been interesting to see mandy rose have a small face off w/ sonya deville, due to their history. my mind. >>> #smackdown where is mandy rose? it would’ve been interesting to see mandy rose have a small face off w/ sonya deville, due to their history. my mind. >>> #smackdown

This fan pulled up the fact that this could be a much bigger plan for Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction could now be called up without her.

Jameus Mooney @TheJameus



I’m speculating but I wonder if that means there’s a plan or split them relatively soon.



#SmackDown Mandy Rose not coming out with Toxic Attraction and then not being featured in a video about Toxic Attraction is…interesting.I’m speculating but I wonder if that means there’s a plan or split them relatively soon. Mandy Rose not coming out with Toxic Attraction and then not being featured in a video about Toxic Attraction is…interesting. I’m speculating but I wonder if that means there’s a plan or split them relatively soon. #SmackDown

If Toxic Attraction were able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament as the only legitimate team in the current competition, then it could mean that the trio is forced to split.

Elias Abraham @eabraham_81 @WWE_MandyRose I was waiting for the NXT champion accompanying toxic attraction on smackdown @WWE_MandyRose I was waiting for the NXT champion accompanying toxic attraction on smackdown

Toxic Attraction were a late addition to WWE SmackDown

Rose is currently the NXT Women's Champion and is controlling her own division. She has Tweeted about the win and noted that Toxic Attraction are her "girls."

PWInsider noted ahead of the show that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin were chosen as the replacements for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. As Stark suffered a concussion, and Lyons was unable to compete in Canada because she was unvaccinated.

WWE head of NXT Shawn Michaels made the announcement ahead of the show, and it has now led to the duo advancing in the tournament. Given the inclusion of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, there could still be a way for Toxic Attraction to work as a trio on the main roster.

What's next for Toxic Attraction? Sound off in the comments below!

