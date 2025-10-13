  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE Universe stuns CM Punk into breaking character on RAW

WWE Universe stuns CM Punk into breaking character on RAW

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:52 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: WWE
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently broke his on-screen character on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Best in the World was in action on the red brand's show.

Ad

Tonight on RAW, CM Punk locked horns with Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Number One Contender's Match to determine the challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. They faced each other in the main event of the show. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.

At one point in the match, it seemed like Knight would take the win after he hit Punk with a BFT and threw Jey out of the ring. However, after The Megastar went in for the pin on The Second City Saint, The Yeet Master pulled Knight out of the ring before throwing him face-first into the steel steps. The former World Heavyweight Champion then tried to hit the Usos Splash on Punk, but the latter reversed it. He then hit the GTS on Jey to win the match via pinfall.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, before the start of the match, CM Punk was stunned by the WWE Universe during his entrance. As soon as Punk came out, the arena started singing his theme song, Cult of Personality. This made The Best in the World emotional. He was also surprised by this gesture and put his hands on his heart to thank the fans for their support. Punk even did a Yeet gesture while looking at Jey Uso.

Ad

CM Punk will now get a chance to face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The two have been feuding in WWE for quite some time now. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications