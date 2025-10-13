WWE Universe stuns CM Punk into breaking character on RAW

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently broke his on-screen character on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Best in the World was in action on the red brand's show.Tonight on RAW, CM Punk locked horns with Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Number One Contender's Match to determine the challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. They faced each other in the main event of the show. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.At one point in the match, it seemed like Knight would take the win after he hit Punk with a BFT and threw Jey out of the ring. However, after The Megastar went in for the pin on The Second City Saint, The Yeet Master pulled Knight out of the ring before throwing him face-first into the steel steps. The former World Heavyweight Champion then tried to hit the Usos Splash on Punk, but the latter reversed it. He then hit the GTS on Jey to win the match via pinfall.However, before the start of the match, CM Punk was stunned by the WWE Universe during his entrance. As soon as Punk came out, the arena started singing his theme song, Cult of Personality. This made The Best in the World emotional. He was also surprised by this gesture and put his hands on his heart to thank the fans for their support. Punk even did a Yeet gesture while looking at Jey Uso.CM Punk will now get a chance to face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The two have been feuding in WWE for quite some time now. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.