WWE Universe thanks major star in emotional moment at Backlash; may never wrestle again

A popular WWE star was part of an emotional moment at Backlash 2025, with the fans even giving him a standing ovation.
While the entire show was pretty solid, the match between Gunther and Pat McAfee was unique. The Ring General dominated most of it, as a concerned Michael Cole tried to rally his RAW commentary partner. The 58-year-old WWE legend was even brought into the ring at one point.
Pat McAfee put on a great fight at Backlash, but he could not overcome Gunther. The NFL legend lost the match, but he won hearts. After a moment of respect from the Austrian, Cole raised his hand. This led to the WWE fans in St. Louis giving McAfee a standing ovation. They thanked him for his performance and for saving his commentary partner from The Ring General.
He was visibly emotional during the moment, with uncertainty over his in-ring future. Given this was his first proper WWE match in over two years, there's a good chance Pat McAfee may never wrestle again. It remains to be seen if he returns to the commentary table, too, with Michael Cole potentially needing a new partner on Monday Night RAW.
Elsewhere at Backlash 2025, Jacob Fatu, Lyra Valkyria, and Dominik Mysterio all retained their respective titles. John Cena is defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event.