WWE Universe thanks major star in emotional moment at Backlash; may never wrestle again

A popular WWE star was part of an emotional moment at Backlash 2025, with the fans even giving him a standing ovation.

Ad

While the entire show was pretty solid, the match between Gunther and Pat McAfee was unique. The Ring General dominated most of it, as a concerned Michael Cole tried to rally his RAW commentary partner. The 58-year-old WWE legend was even brought into the ring at one point.

Pat McAfee put on a great fight at Backlash, but he could not overcome Gunther. The NFL legend lost the match, but he won hearts. After a moment of respect from the Austrian, Cole raised his hand. This led to the WWE fans in St. Louis giving McAfee a standing ovation. They thanked him for his performance and for saving his commentary partner from The Ring General.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He was visibly emotional during the moment, with uncertainty over his in-ring future. Given this was his first proper WWE match in over two years, there's a good chance Pat McAfee may never wrestle again. It remains to be seen if he returns to the commentary table, too, with Michael Cole potentially needing a new partner on Monday Night RAW.

Elsewhere at Backlash 2025, Jacob Fatu, Lyra Valkyria, and Dominik Mysterio all retained their respective titles. John Cena is defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More