"I am boycotting this show" - WWE Universe is upset with Brock Lesnar being advertised for RAW

It seems that for some members of the WWE Universe, Brock Lesnar is once again a heel in their eyes.

Last week, Bobby Lashley was scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to the company and laid out The All Mighty before the match. This attack ended up costing Lashley his championship against Rollins later in the show.

This was Lesnar's first WWE appearance since SummerSlam when he lost to Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.

While Lesnar was away, WWE did a fabulous job of building up Bobby Lashley as one of the top babyfaces on RAW. The All Mighty brought prestige back to the United States Championship in the process.

With The Beast Incarnate's return last week, the live crowd immediately turned on Lashley and cheered on Lesnar as he destroyed one of the brand's top babyfaces.

The storyline hasn't sat well with a portion of the WWE Universe. This has resulted in fans going after the company on social media this afternoon. Fans sent a variety of tweets voicing their displeasure about the return of Brock Lesnar tonight on Monday Night RAW.

One member of the WWE Universe was very specific in their desire to see Lashley get their revenge on Lesnar tonight:

"Bobby Lashley better thrash this man today," @JkiddroxTV said in a tweet.

The WWE Universe is less than pleased about Brock Lesnar being on RAW tonight

Despite their feelings on The Beast Incarnate's return, it's unlikely that fans will choose to miss tonight's show just because Lesnar is featured on it.

You can check out a portion of the tweets from the WWE Universe below regarding their feelings about Brock Lesnar appearing later tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Goffies @GoffiesEnigma @WWE @BrockLesnar @USA_Network Seeing brock advertised just makes me not want to watch more @WWE @BrockLesnar @USA_Network Seeing brock advertised just makes me not want to watch more

TWINdaMOGUL™ @TWINdaMOGUL @WWE @BrockLesnar @USA_Network I really don’t understand this storyline. Wrong time for the Brock and Bobby feud. Yes we want to see it but it seems like it is about to be rushed! @WWE @BrockLesnar @USA_Network I really don’t understand this storyline. Wrong time for the Brock and Bobby feud. Yes we want to see it but it seems like it is about to be rushed!

What do you make of these comments? Are you surprised that the WWE Universe has turned on The Beast Incarnate so quickly? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

