WWE Universe wants major gimmick match to return for the first time in over ten years for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes: III

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes is far from over after their second encounter at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The two stars are looking to settle the score after both of them scored a victory over each other. Fans are now pushing for the return of the 'Three Stages of Hell' match for their final encounter.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar ended his feud with Bobby Lashley and Omos and attacked Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. The two stars have been going back and forth for weeks, and The American Nightmare picked up his first win over The Beast at WWE Backlash 2023.

Unfortunately for Rhodes, Lesnar returned for more and defeated him at WWE Night of Champions 2023. A third match is impending, and fans believe 'Three Stages of Hell' would be the perfect gimmick match on which the two can end their rivalry at SummerSlam 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era 3 stages of hell? First Blood? I Quit? Buried Alive? What do y’all think 3 stages of hell? First Blood? I Quit? Buried Alive? What do y’all think https://t.co/JX5W2Uib9S

Hurts4MVP🦅 @HurtsMVPSZN @reigns_era 3 stages of hell would be perfect @reigns_era 3 stages of hell would be perfect💯

Jay Coyle @JayCoyle301 @reigns_era This feud has been three stages of hell so that's a fitting match @reigns_era This feud has been three stages of hell so that's a fitting match 😂

Moh'd Shareef @sheriffDRAWS @reigns_era 3 stages would be awesome. Always loved it. Played it endlessly back in the day in HCTP. Good Times @reigns_era 3 stages would be awesome. Always loved it. Played it endlessly back in the day in HCTP. Good Times

Alex @xAlexTHFC @reigns_era 3 stages of hell seems perfect, although I quit would suit Cody’s character better imo considering they’re gonna build him into a super Cena all American babyface @reigns_era 3 stages of hell seems perfect, although I quit would suit Cody’s character better imo considering they’re gonna build him into a super Cena all American babyface

Nick Pouch @NickPouch @reigns_era I would really like 3 stages of hell, can’t think of the last time we had this stipulation @reigns_era I would really like 3 stages of hell, can’t think of the last time we had this stipulation

In June 2013, John Cena defended his WWE Championship against Ryback in a Three Stages of Hell match at WWE Payback. Meanwhile, the developmental brand had this match nearly four years ago at TakeOver: Toronto. The match has not taken place on the main roster for over a decade.

WWE is reportedly planning something special for the third match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes started after Lesnar betrayed Rhodes and attacked him in front of The Bloodline. The two stars are currently on RAW, with both getting a win over each other at premium live events.

It's evident that the two will go head-to-head once again to get the final win, and the match will reportedly take place at WWE SummerSlam 2023. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, the company is planning something special for a third match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes:

"I have been told that it is gonna be something. It's not just gonna be a straight match. They've got some sort of stip that allegedly we have not seen in a while and that means not Hell in a Cell. So I wonder what stip they might be coming up with for the third match between these two. I hope it's not ring of fire," said Bryan Alvarez.

It will be interesting to see how the two will end their rivalry at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

