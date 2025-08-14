  • home icon
  • WWE Unreal exposed a disturbing truth about management; Vince Russo claims: "Who wants a job like that?" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Aug 14, 2025 05:54 GMT
WWE Unreal takes fans behind the scenes to witness how the action is produced [Image: WWE on YouTube]
WWE Unreal takes fans behind the scenes to witness how the action is produced [Image: WWE on YouTube]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized a segment from the company's new Netflix series, Unreal. The segment featured Chris Park, aka Abyss, and Bruce Prichard backstage.

Park was the producer for CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins on the Netflix premiere of RAW. Although the match was a spectacle, it went overtime, leading to Chris instructing the ref and the stars to cut some spots. Unreal showed how the moment panned out backstage with Executive Director Bruce Prichard constantly egging a nervous Park to speed things up. After the match, the producer repeatedly apologized to Bruce. The Director went on to call the match overproduced and overwritten.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, the wrestling veteran felt the segment on WWE Unreal looked pathetic. He noted that Park seemed too apologetic about how the match turned out. Russo felt Abyss was an accomplished wrestler, and he didn't need to grovel with Prichard. Vince said that Chris could have said sorry for the match running over time and just moved on.

"We saw how Chris Park was with Bruce. You saw it. Brother, you're a grown freaking man. At the end of the day, you did the best you could do, and they went over. Bruce, I'm sorry about that. It won't happen again. But you could see the fear and the concern. Who wants a job like that, man?" Russo added, "You're constantly looking for that pat on the back, that Attaboy. Like, come on, man!" [From 7:10 onwards]
Prichard has come under criticism from fans after the episode of WWE Unreal aired on Netflix.

Several members of the WWE Universe noted that Bruce was probably being too obnoxious or overbearing to the producers.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

