WWE Unreal exposed a disturbing truth about management; Vince Russo claims: "Who wants a job like that?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized a segment from the company's new Netflix series, Unreal. The segment featured Chris Park, aka Abyss, and Bruce Prichard backstage.Park was the producer for CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins on the Netflix premiere of RAW. Although the match was a spectacle, it went overtime, leading to Chris instructing the ref and the stars to cut some spots. Unreal showed how the moment panned out backstage with Executive Director Bruce Prichard constantly egging a nervous Park to speed things up. After the match, the producer repeatedly apologized to Bruce. The Director went on to call the match overproduced and overwritten.On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, the wrestling veteran felt the segment on WWE Unreal looked pathetic. He noted that Park seemed too apologetic about how the match turned out. Russo felt Abyss was an accomplished wrestler, and he didn't need to grovel with Prichard. Vince said that Chris could have said sorry for the match running over time and just moved on.&quot;We saw how Chris Park was with Bruce. You saw it. Brother, you're a grown freaking man. At the end of the day, you did the best you could do, and they went over. Bruce, I'm sorry about that. It won't happen again. But you could see the fear and the concern. Who wants a job like that, man?&quot; Russo added, &quot;You're constantly looking for that pat on the back, that Attaboy. Like, come on, man!&quot; [From 7:10 onwards]Prichard has come under criticism from fans after the episode of WWE Unreal aired on Netflix.Several members of the WWE Universe noted that Bruce was probably being too obnoxious or overbearing to the producers.