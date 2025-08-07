WWE Unretires Huge Championship 

WWE has now unretired a huge championship just days after it was retired. The title was changed only a few days back, but now it appears that the company has made the call to change it again.The company has made several changes to titles in the past and has also introduced new belts in recent years. The World Heavyweight Championship itself has been newly reintroduced by the company. However, that's not all when it comes to changes. After the Universal and WWE Championships were combined, they were known as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Eventually, the company retired the Universal portion of that. After SummerSlam, when Cody Rhodes won the title, the company took it further and dropped the Undisputed part from the beginning of the name of the championship as well.The Undisputed WWE Championship was retired, just like the Universal Championship had been. Now, the company has changed it back again. The page on the official website shows the superstars with their titles, and it is once again known as Undisputed. Now that the company has made the change, it has been confirmed that the name has been unretired. It seems that they will be keeping the name going forward.The upcoming episode of SmackDown should provide further clarification on this as well, with the title's name being made official.WWE needs to find a new challenger for Cody RhodesCody Rhodes is the Undisputed Champion again, and the company has the challenging job of finding the best next story for him. His storyline with John Cena came to an end at SummerSlam, where the soon-to-retire star officially turned babyface.While Brock Lesnar came out to destroy Cena immediately after, what is next for Cody Rhodes remains to be seen. Will he help Cena, or will he have a new challenger for the belt? The answer has not been determined, and Triple H and his creative team will decide the future of the Undisputed Champion going forward.