WWE unveils interesting new opt-in service for wrestling fans

WWE has taken to social media to share an ad for their new text update system, which will keep fans updated on the goings-on within the company.

The world leader in sports entertainment is set to host its annual November super-card on November 26th, with Survivor Series. Featuring the WarGames stipulation for the first time in its history, the event will be headlined with the iconic match. Roman Reigns will lead The Bloodline into the cage against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Outside the ring, the company has taken to social media to announce a new system text update system for their fans. Taking to their official Twitter account, the McMahon-run empire gave a five-digit number for their fans to opt into the service. The service will keep Universe members updated on breaking news, Live Events, and more. The poster contained the likes of Logan Paul, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, and Bianca Belair.

"Text "WWE" to 79468 for updates on your favorite Superstars!" they wrote.

WWE @WWE Text "WWE" to 79468 for updates on your favorite Superstars! Text "WWE" to 79468 for updates on your favorite Superstars! 🌟 https://t.co/2oogXczC9q

Austin Theory and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns also feature on in the image.

Some fans reported issues with WWE's new service

Some Universe members have also taken to the social media platform to respond to the pro wrestling juggernaut.

Fans have already reported that the number does not work as the company stated it would. One Twitter user known as @HateYoKids noted that the number in the company's tweet caption didn't match up with their keyword.

However, one eagle-eyed fan pointed out that the number in the company's tweet caption differed from the number on the advert.

Another fan noted that this solution had helped them fix the issue.

