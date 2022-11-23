Major update on WWE SmackDown episode following Survivor Series

There has been an update regarding the episode of WWE SmackDown following Survivor Series: WarGames.

On the latest edition of WWE's blue show, the build towards their annual Thanksgiving premium live event continued. It featured the return of Kevin Owens, who emerged to help The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre during a brawl with The Bloodline. Owens will now feature on Sheamus' WarGames team at the upcoming event. The show also featured LA Knight slapping Bray Wyatt twice.

There has now been an apparent update on the Friday Night SmackDown episode that follows Survivor Series: WarGames. As per PWInsider, the channel that the show is scheduled to air on is set to change. The show usually airs on Fox, but will instead be aired on FS1. The reason for this, the report claims, is the NCAA PAC-12 football championship game, which will air in the December 2nd slot.

The show is set to emanate from Buffalo, New York's KeyBank Center, and will also be replayed on FS1.

What's on the card for Survivor Series: WarGames?

Roman Reigns is set to lead The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn into WarGames against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Also on the card is a Women's WarGames match featuring Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL teaming up with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross. Their opponents will be Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim. The final member of their team is yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi, while AJ Styles will take on Finn Balor. Seth Rollins will also put his United States Championship on the line against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley.

