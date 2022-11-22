Triple H reportedly sees former WWE Universal Champion as 'reclamation project'

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor is reportedly being seen as a reclamation project by Triple H backstage.

Balor is currently causing havoc on Monday Night RAW alongside his Judgment Day cohorts Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. However, prior to his run in the heel group, Finn Balor was once crowned the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. Following his victory over Seth Rollins for the Title at SummerSlam 2016, Balor was forced to relinquish the Title due to injury.

Now, some new information from WrestleVotes indicates that Finn Balor could soon be on his was back to the top of WWE's card. In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes noted that Triple H and Balor have always gotten along backstage and that The Game wants to revert Balor to his former glory. It was then reported that Hunter sees Balor as something of a reclamation project.

“They’ve always, always really liked each other. Seeing what Finn has been over the last few years, Hunter sees almost like a reclamation project, but one that he can get behind because of their personal relationship.” they wrote

It's left to be seen how Finn Balor's rise back to the top will be laid out. With The Judgment Day on his side, one could definitely see the possibility.

A WWE veteran could be returning under Triple H's leadership

A veteran from WWE's PG era could be showing some potential interest in making an in-ring return.

Ted Dibiase Jr. son of The Million Dollar Man, was recently asked on Twitter about a potential return to the ring. In his response, the former Million Dollar Champion noted that fans should 'never say never.'

It would be interesting to see Dibiase return, given that his former Legacy stablemates Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are still competing with "the E."

