WWE unveils new championship for Triple H ahead of WrestleMania 41

Triple H is one of the most notable WWE Superstars of all time. The 55-year-old has been associated with the global juggernaut for a long time, and the company has unveiled a new championship to celebrate their CCO reaching a historic milestone.

Hunter joined World Wrestling Entertainment in April 1995 after a short, one-year stint with WCW. He was an active wrestler for the company for over two decades, during which he also worked behind the scenes. However, he had to hang up his wrestling boots in 2022 due to health issues. Nonetheless, he continued working in non-wrestling roles and was even appointed the head of the creative when Vince McMahon had to step down from the position.

Triple H has now completed 30 years with the global juggernaut. To commemorate the milestone, the company has introduced a new championship on the WWE Shop, with The Game's iconic skull logo present right in the middle.

Shawn Michaels will induct Hunter into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday following SmackDown at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Triple H received praise for his work in WWE

WWE is currently the hottest it has been in the last multiple decades, with Triple H being in charge of the company's creative direction. Hunter taking over the keys from his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, in 2022 was a welcome change, and many notable names from the pro wrestling world have praised the 14-time world champion's leadership.

Kurt Angle also recently praised The Game, commending him for taking the company to great heights. The Olympic Gold medalist also noted that he believes that the promotion is in good hands:

"I love Triple H. What he was able to do in the business was nothing short of amazing. He not only is great in the ring and great on the microphone, but he has a knack for the business that nobody else has. I could tell you this. WWE is in good hands because he's in charge of creative. Triple H knows his stuff."

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania 41, with the biggest wrestling event of the year just a few days away. The company has pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable show, headlined by Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will main event Night One of the two-night extravaganza. The trio will collide in a Triple-Threat match.

