WWE unveils new logo for SummerSlam 2022

WWE has unveiled a new logo for SummerSlam 2022. The premium live event is scheduled to take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse, on July 30.

SummerSlam is considered one of WWE's original Big Four events alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series. Thanks to its magnitude, the event has witnessed massive feuds and storylines unfold at the event, making it a must-watch for everybody.

The company has revealed a new logo for this year's show, switching the usual star to a wave motif with bright yellow fonts.

This isn't the first time the company has changed its branding for the live event, as they did back in 2015 while in New York.

Which WWE Superstars would feature at SummerSlam 2022?

Aside from the logo, one of the changes for this occasion is the date. Usually, the event is held in August. However, this year, July will have two premium live events, one being Money In the Bank on July 2 and the second being SummerSlam on July 30.

Ahead of its showcasing, WWE revealed the potential performers for The Biggest Show of the Summer. Their promotional poster featured the likes of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

For those wanting to attend, tickets have been available for purchase since April 22. Fans can get seats for as low as $25 via Ticket Master as well as priority passes, which include meet-and-greets with current and past WWE Superstars.

Last year, fans witnessed the return of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch. It also featured Seth Rollins vs. Edge and Bobby Lashley defeating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Hence, there are a lot of expectations this year as fans eagerly wait to see how the event unfolds.

