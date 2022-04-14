SummerSlam is one of the four major premium live events of WWE alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series. The company will make sure to book compelling rivalries leading up to the event.

The much-awaited show is months away, but tickets always go on sale early to ensure maximum crowd strength for Summer's Biggest Party. If you're wondering when the tickets will go on sale this year, we've got you covered.

WWE SummerSlam 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

WWE recently sent out a tweet and press release confirming the date. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10 am CT. Fans can confirm their seats for as low as $25 via Ticketmaster.com.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 30, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

SummerSlam Priority Passes, which include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings, and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, can be purchased now at www.onlocationexp.com/wwe or by calling 1-855-346-7388.

SummerSlam 2021 featured exciting returns and big moments

The 2021 edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer did not disappoint fans. In fact, it exceeded most expectations.

The 16-time World Champion John Cena faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a losing effort, after which fans witnessed the surprising return of Brock Lesnar.

The event also featured the shocking return of Becky Lynch. The Man defeated Bianca Belair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

One of the most thrilling moments of the show came when The All Mighty Bobby Lashley defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in absolutely dominating fashion. Meanwhile, Edge brought out the dark side to defeat his rival, Seth Rollins.

Just like last year, this year's event is expected to be stacked with blockbuster matches and returns. Make sure to book your seats before the show goes houseful!

