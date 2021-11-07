WWE Officially unveils the SmackDown and RAW Women's Survivor Series teams 

WWE has decided to buck tradition this year and announce all four Survivor Series teams on social media.

Usually, Superstars are forced to qualify for their respective teams but given the timing of Crown Jewel and the recent releases, it appears that WWE has decided to change up their plans.

As part of a lengthy Twitter thread released officially by the company earlier tonight, all female members of the RAW and SmackDown Survivor Series team have been announced.

As seen above, The SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team is made up of Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and newcomer Aliyah. This could be interesting since Shotzi and Banks are far from on the same page at present.

The RAW Women's Team was also officially unveiled and it's made up of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina:

WWE's build for this year's Survivor Series is yet to begin

This year's Survivor Series takes place in just over two weeks, but WWE is yet to start the buildup to the show.

The first real build for the final pay-per-view of the year came as part of last night's SmackDown when Roman Reigns began a feud with Xavier Woods. It appears that this will lead to Big E stepping in to help his friends at some point and then Big E vs Reigns at Survivor Series will make sense.

As of yet, the Survivor Series matches are the only ones that are official for the card, but the build to the show is expected to begin this coming week on RAW.

This year's show takes place on Sunday, November 21st live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It has also been revealed that this year's TLC event has been canceled so Survivor Series will be the last pay-per-view of 2021.

