WWE unveils venue for upcoming United Kingdom premium live event - Reports

WWE has unveiled the venue for their upcoming premium live event in the United Kingdom, new reports confirm.

The last World Wrestling Entertainment pay-per-view in the UK took place in 2003 and was called Insurrextion. The company seems to be returning to British shores for a huge show after 19 years.

The event has not yet been named but is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, and will run on the same weekend as All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view.

A recent tweet from WrestleVotes noted that a source close to them had seemingly confirmed that the event will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

"Source states the long-awaited WWE United Kingdom PPV return will take place Saturday, September 3rd at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales," they wrote.

The Principality Stadium, formerly known as the Millennium Stadium, was opened in June 1999 and is the home of the Welsh national rugby team. It has a capacity of around 74,500, making it Wales' largest venue by some distance.

WWE has held a major card in Cardiff before

Although Cardiff has never been home to a main roster pay-per-view, or a premium live event, WWE has put on a big show in the city before.

NXT UK held a TakeOver event at the city's Motorpoint Arena on August 31st, 2019, which featured a classic between WALTER and Tyler Bate in the main event for the NXT UK Championship.

The show also saw hometown heroes Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster capturing the tag team championships in a fast-paced triple threat tag team match against Zack Gibson & James Drake, and Gallus.

A premium live event has been in the pipeline for the company for a long time now, with reports suggesting that Drew McIntyre was pushing for a massive event across the pond in September last year. This year's event will also mark the 30th anniversary of the 1992 SummerSlam pay-per-view, which was also held in the UK.

