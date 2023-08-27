WWE updates Bray Wyatt’s bio on their official site following his tragic passing

Fans were at a loss for words when Triple H broke the news of Bray Wyatt's tragic death. Today, WWE's official website updated The Eater of World's bio and added a heartfelt message where they spoke about his creative genius and work in the industry.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Bray Wyatt had unexpectedly left us due to a heart attack. The WWE Universe and superstars mourned the loss of The Eater of Worlds, and several paid tributes to the fallen star.

Today, WWE's official website made some positive changes to Bray Wyatt's bio on their site, where they spoke about his accomplishments in the world of professional wrestling and his impact on the industry. Check it out:

"Wyatt's remarkable career was tragically cut short in 2023 due to his unexpected passing, but he left an indelible mark on the WWE Universe and his legacy as one of the most gifted, talented, and creative Superstars of all-time will live on through the generations to come."

WWE paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk on Friday Night SmackDown

Earlier this week, the WWE Universe lost not only one but two superstars. A day before Bray Wyatt's tragic demise, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79.

The Hall of Famer's career spanned a little over five decades, ranging from Japan to WCW to WWE. The Hardcore Legend inspired a generation of wrestlers all across the world with his work under several promotions.

Last night's SmackDown was emotional as the WWE roster paid tribute to the fallen stars. Cody Rhodes and LA Knight were honored to pay homage to Funk and Wyatt in front of the crowd.

The show ended with The Fiend's first opponent, Finn Balor, losing to Wyatt's last opponent, LA Knight in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown after Knight hit a B.F.T.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.