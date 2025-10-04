WWE urged to give current star the Jey Uso push by his former WrestleMania opponent

Over the past two years on RAW, Jey Uso reached heights no one thought he could, despite being solo for the first time in his career. Despite Jimmy Uso going on to cost him several title opportunities, Jey won the tag titles with Cody, became IC Champion, reunited with his family, and earlier this year, won the Royal Rumble and then the World Heavyweight Championship.

But while Jimmy had argued all along that he was trying to protect Jey from himself and from morphing into another Roman Reigns, Uso and fans had called BS, now, it seems as if Jimmy had been right all along. The Bloodline reunited, alongside Sami Zayn, to take down Solo Sikoa and co. last year and have been loosely allied with each other since. But with Jimmy Uso back on RAW and Roman Reigns having returned after a few weeks last week, The Bloodline Saga has picked up yet again.

And with the darkness within Jey coming to the fore, Roman reinforcing his former Right-Hand Man's ego and ambition, and Jimmy again seemingly fearing what road they are headed down, in WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray's opinion, that could mean an opportunity to present and push Jimmy Uso to a higher level, perhaps to a similar degree as Jey has been.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Ray, another legendary tag team wrestler, who, in fact, once teamed up with D-Von to face The usos at WrestleMania 32, noted how Roman Reigns became the biggest star of the generation through The Bloodline, while Jey transitioned into a successful singles run and even captured world championship gold through the “YEET” movement. Bully Ray believes Jimmy deserves a similar opportunity to prove himself as more than a supporting act.

"I want to see Jimmy be put in the story now as the star and not a co-star. I want to see if Jimmy can flourish and thrive the same way Jey has, because all three of those guys can get to, if we can." (h/t TJRWrestling)

What Bully proposes makes a lot of sense. There needs to be a purpose if WWE is choosing to reignite The Bloodline Saga, especially with the wealth of opportunities and opponents that both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have, especially with Reigns' part-time schedule.

Bully Ray thinks Jimmy could be elevated to Jey Uso's level, but that Roman Reigns is on a different level altogether

The purpose we speak of, in Bully Ray's opinion, needs to be simple: elevating Jimmy and allowing him to get to where Jey Uso has miraculously over the past two years. While Ray does believe that, he thinks that getting to Roman Reigns's level would be an entirely different conversation. He said,

"Nobody’s getting to Roman. Roman’s level is difficult. Roman is higher than Jey. Jey has gotten very, very high, but Roman still has this aura, this godlike quality to him. If we can get Jimmy near Jey’s level, wow, that is going to be significant in the storytelling down the road between the three of them. All I could see, the three of them all grasping for power." (h/t TJRWrestling)

Last week suggested that Roman once again views Jey as his natural successor, but this time, it all carries so much more weight and legitimacy, even in the fans' eyes, due to what Jey Uso has achieved over the past few years. Whether that means the same to Jimmy, or whether Jimmy is more intent on saving his brother rather than competing for the same spot Roman now truly believes Jey is ready for, remains to be seen.

With Roman Reigns having told Jey Uso, “the show is yours,” and Jimmy left watching from the sidelines, what direction will WWE go in? Are ego, jealousy, ambition, and insecurity fundamental to The Bloodline, because Jey Uso has certainly fallen victim to them, or will Jimmy Uso be the one who overcomes them all? Regardless, as Bully Ray has said, WWE must elevate Big Jim next.

