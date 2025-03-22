WWE urged to revive a controversial gimmick by veteran; AEW star's connection involved

A former WWE manager has shared a message on social message with a request to the Stamford-based company. Veteran Dutch Mantell wants to see the return of an old highly controversial gimmick under Triple H's regime ahead of WrestleMania 41.

In the mid-2013s, Zeb Colter (aka Dutch Mantell) managed Jack Swagger (Jake Hager in AEW) and Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli in AEW), forming the tag team, The Real Americans. Their gimmick centered on American patriotism and controversially, prejudice, with the team asserting themselves as the only 'real' Americans. The trio gained notoriety for their "We the People!" catchphrase.

On X (fka Twitter), Dutch Mantell advised the Stamford-based promotion to bring back the "We The People!" gimmick with a GIF featuring Jack Swagger. The 75-year-old legend argued that the gimmick would hold massive appeal, particularly now ahead of The Show of Shows.

"WWE needs to kick start the old WE THE PEOPLE gimmick again. It still has juice behind it especially now.," he wrote.

Check out Mantell's tweet below:

Dutch Mantell comments on WWE RAW potentially moving to another night

WWE RAW has aired on Monday nights since 1993. Recently, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on whether the company should move its flagship show to another night.

Speaking on an episode of BroDown with Mac Davis, the erstwhile Zeb Colter dismissed the idea of moving RAW from Monday nights, arguing that the company's popularity currently surpassed the NFL. The veteran predicted that The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut would maintain strong viewership regardless of NFL competition:

"Not no, but hell no. I think WWE, I don't think the NFL is as over as WWE right now. They're not beating them down. I don't think, they're not gonna dodge the NFL, let me say that. They'll do good. They'll do 2 million people every time even with NFL on. NFL went through their hot period, they came back and now they settled down. They are where they are. I don't think they're gonna move RAW," Dutch Mantell said.

Whether Triple H and management will revive the "We the People!" gimmick remains to be seen.

