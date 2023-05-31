WWE not using top faction properly is "an absolute travesty," according to Flash Morgan Webster

Former WWE Superstar Flash Morgan Webster recently shared that the company is not using the full potential of the top faction in NXT, The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid (previously Zack Gibson and James Drake) asked WWE for their release on April 3, 2023. A few weeks later, the pair issued statements stating that their requests had been denied and that their contracts would expire in October 2023.

Flash Morgan Webster, who has a history with both men, remarked on the circumstances surrounding Fowler and Reid in a new interview with Fightful.

"I had a lot of history with them. Not gonna say I'm shocked. They've always been guys that walked to the beat of their own drum. They always find ways to get themselves over. They always do what they want, really, and what they feel they need to."

He also shared his thoughts on WWE's use of tag teams and praised the two for their talent and self-assurance.

"They always bet on themselves. So looking at what they're doing now, and I think the fact that they've never held those NXT belts, the fact they haven't been called up after all these years, I think is just an absolute travesty," Webster said. [H/T - Fightful]

Flash Webster had high praises for WWE's The Dyad stable

The duo is also members of Schism, Joe Gacy's dark stable, where they are joined by Ava Raine. However, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made another appearance on WWE's developmental brand tonight, fighting against Wes Lee and Tyler Bate.

Despite The Dyad's failure to win, Morgan Webster asserted that Rip Fowler is one of the most incredible heels in the world. The former WWE Superstar slammed the company for not giving them the NXT Tag Titles after spending years on the developmental brand.

"I think Gibson was one of the hottest heels, not just in the UK but in the world. I believe they're one of the best teams in the world as well; I really do. The fact they've never held those NXT belts, the fact they haven't had a call-up, and if I'm totally honest, the fact they're in that faction and the mouthpiece is not Zack Gibson, that man is one of the best talkers in the world. He's a heat machine," Flash added. [H/T - Fightful]

As of this writing, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are still a part of the company at the request of the WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. It remains to be seen if The Dyad will move to another wrestling company after their contract expires.

