Did WWE deny release requests from top British stars? Here's what we know

Issues regarding WWE contracts for different superstars have been making the rounds recently. From the looks of it, not only are the main roster stars having reports about their deals, but also those in the developmental brand.

One of the tag teams that reportedly asked for their release was the Grizzled Young Veterans, also known as The Dyad in WWE NXT. They're composed of Jagger Reid (fka James Drake) and Zack Gibson (fka Rip Fowler). The duo are part of Schism, the dark stable of Joe Gacy where they are also joined by Ava Raine.

It was later reported that their release was granted, but the former NXT UK Tag Team Championship continued to appear on the April 7 episode of Level Up and joined the tag team title match against Gallus and Creed Brothers, which will take place on April 19. They have also been seen wrestling in the developmental brand's house shows. Due to this, the WWE contracts of The Dyad have become undetermined. Additionally, no reports about their contracts were brought up again.

Still, it should be noted that the upcoming episode could be a way to write them off from programming. Interestingly, Joe Gacy's theme song on Spotify was re-uploaded under his name, not Schism.

Some fans also theorized that Fowler and Reid might have struck a new deal with Triple H regarding their WWE contracts. Stating that they could be called up to the main roster as their Grizzled Young Veterans for the upcoming Draft. From the looks of it, the outcome of their upcoming match might determine their future with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Dyad are not the only ones reportedly having WWE contract issues

While the developmental brand seemingly resolved its deals with its stars, that's not the case for some of the top names on the main roster. Namely, Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch, whose contracts are also up next year.

The Scottish Warrior has not been seen since his epic clash for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. It was reported that he was unhappy with his deal with the company, citing issues regarding creative and money. His social media changes heightened the news, wherein it was completely blacked out, and ties with WWE have been removed.

The same was seen with Becky Lynch prior to this week's RAW. She also blacked out her social media accounts after tweeting that she won't be present for the episode. However, this might just be tied to her feud with Trish Stratus. It was also later reported that Lynch's absence was linked to a reported foot injury.

It remains to be seen what will transpire with these aforementioned superstars, and if there are real issues with their WWE contracts.

