Latest report on Drew McIntyre's WWE future is very discouraging

Drew McIntyre's future in WWE is in doubt at the moment, something that any fan would find hard to believe even a year ago. A new report from Dave Meltzer has thrown further doubt into his next move.

A couple of days ago, he changed his information on Twitter and removed any reference to WWE in his bio. The Scottish Warrior also removed his display picture.

That change further led credence to reports that he was unhappy in WWE and was looking to leave the company after his contract expires either later this year or early next year.

Fans were worried about him and his future in the company, especially after the changes on social media appeared to lend even more truth to rumors that he might be leaving the promotion soon.

Now, however, another report from Dave Meltzer has thrown further doubt into his future with the company. Meltzer said in the latest Daily Update on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Drew McIntyre won't be returning to action in WWE for at least a few more weeks. This was based on what he heard over the weekend.

The former WWE Champion, who helped push the company through the pandemic era, might indeed be facing some issues backstage, or at least it seems that way at the moment. It was also reported earlier that he was sidelined with some health issues.

