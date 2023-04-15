Update on Drew McIntyre's WWE status after recent change to his Twitter profile - Reports

Fans have been concerned about Drew McIntyre's future in WWE after the star recently blacked out his Twitter account and deleted the bio. A new report has provided an update on the Scottish Warrior's status.

It has previously been noted that Drew McIntyre has close to nine months left on his current deal with the company, with the negotiations between the two parties far from over. Amid all the speculation, the SmackDown star made massive changes to his Twitter handle, further fanning the flames.

PWInsider has provided an update on the situation with a piece of new information. The news source reported that McIntyre did multiple interviews this past week to promote the Smackdown taping locally in Nebraska, which would imply that he was at one point scheduled to be a part of the show.

Earlier, Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that McIntyre is currently unhappy with his situation in WWE and the terms of a new deal. There is a chance that the SmackDown star could let his deal run out instead of agreeing to something that he believes is less than what he deserves.

Drew McIntyre was last seen in action at WWE WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre has been a prominent member of the WWE roster since returning to the company in 2017. The 37-year-old has flourished both as a heel and babyface and even defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

McIntyre has not wrestled since the Intercontinental Title Triple-Threat Match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 Night Two, which Gunther won. However, his absence is reportedly due to health reasons and not because of the situation surrounding his contract.

Stars like Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan have also blackened out their social media in the past. It's still unclear if McIntyre is attempting to lean into a storyline with his recent actions, or if this relates to his contract situation.

