"Roman Reigns ain't got nothing on him"- Fans excited over former WWE Champion possibly returning as a heel

Roman Reigns has been the top heel in WWE for nearly three years. However, fans believe that Drew McIntyre returning with a villainous character has the ability to challenge for The Tribal Chief's spot.
After returning to the company in 2017 and competing in NXT for months, McIntyre made his main roster re-debut as a heel the following year, aligning himself with Dolph Ziggler on RAW. The duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championship and had a memorable feud against The Shield, where the heels were also joined by Braun Strowman. However, their alliance did not last long. McIntyre also joined forces with Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin for a brief period of time during his run as a heel.
The former WWE Champion has been a babyface for a long time now. He is currently absent from TV programming since his triple-threat match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. The reported reason for McIntyre's absence is a "health issue."
A fan on Twitter recently proposed the idea of Drew McIntyre returning as a heel. The post received a slightly mixed response from the wrestling world, with many in favor of a character change.
check out the fans' tweets below:
Drew McIntyre is nearing the end of his current WWE contract
While Drew McIntyre's first run with WWE was lackluster, the Scottish star proved himself around the world before returning to the company for a second stint. He has been a prominent part of the roster ever since and has been involved in memorable feuds against top stars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
It was recently reported that the 37-year-old is in the last year of his current contract. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, McIntyre has nine months left before his contract expires. It was also noted that Drew McIntyre is currently unhappy with his position in WWE and has a long way to go before he renews his contract.
Do you think Drew McIntyre will sign a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!
Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage