"Roman Reigns ain't got nothing on him"- Fans excited over former WWE Champion possibly returning as a heel

Roman Reigns has been the top heel in WWE for nearly three years. However, fans believe that Drew McIntyre returning with a villainous character has the ability to challenge for The Tribal Chief's spot.

After returning to the company in 2017 and competing in NXT for months, McIntyre made his main roster re-debut as a heel the following year, aligning himself with Dolph Ziggler on RAW. The duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championship and had a memorable feud against The Shield, where the heels were also joined by Braun Strowman. However, their alliance did not last long. McIntyre also joined forces with Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin for a brief period of time during his run as a heel.

The former WWE Champion has been a babyface for a long time now. He is currently absent from TV programming since his triple-threat match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. The reported reason for McIntyre's absence is a "health issue."

A fan on Twitter recently proposed the idea of Drew McIntyre returning as a heel. The post received a slightly mixed response from the wrestling world, with many in favor of a character change.

check out the fans' tweets below:

Salman Nazar Sibtain @SalmanSibtain I believe it's time to change the entire character of Drew McIntyre, a heel turn, the death of Scottish Warrior and the birth of Motorbike Jacket, Badass Villainous Mcintyre.



His aura is unmatchable and just being Scottish Warrior does not truly shine him as the face of WWE. I believe it's time to change the entire character of Drew McIntyre, a heel turn, the death of Scottish Warrior and the birth of Motorbike Jacket, Badass Villainous Mcintyre. His aura is unmatchable and just being Scottish Warrior does not truly shine him as the face of WWE. https://t.co/3EE94LLQdj

Ash Ashi @AshAshi77777

during the match double turn should occur where drew decimates roman and end the tribal chief gimmick...replacing roman as a top heel roman goes to holywood @SalmanSibtain for this to happen roman should lose the titles to cody slow show a face turn and then drew starts being a heel faces romanduring the match double turn should occur where drew decimates roman and end the tribal chief gimmick...replacing roman as a top heel roman goes to holywood @SalmanSibtain for this to happen roman should lose the titles to cody slow show a face turn and then drew starts being a heel faces romanduring the match double turn should occur where drew decimates roman and end the tribal chief gimmick...replacing roman as a top heel roman goes to holywood

macklogic @bmacklynn @SalmanSibtain Agreed. He has talent and has drastically improved his mic skills, but his arc is more heel and he needs to embrace being the bad guy and dump shaemus who in my opinion is redundant and has hurt Drew’s growth. @SalmanSibtain Agreed. He has talent and has drastically improved his mic skills, but his arc is more heel and he needs to embrace being the bad guy and dump shaemus who in my opinion is redundant and has hurt Drew’s growth.

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus



Has to be summerslam though



Use this time to build up his challengers



Bad dude drew certainly fits @SalmanSibtain I still believe in CodyHas to be summerslam thoughUse this time to build up his challengersBad dude drew certainly fits @SalmanSibtain I still believe in CodyHas to be summerslam thoughUse this time to build up his challengersBad dude drew certainly fits

The Visionary Psychopath ⚔️🏹⚖️🐍🔥 @Jascha421 Salman Nazar Sibtain @SalmanSibtain I believe it's time to change the entire character of Drew McIntyre, a heel turn, the death of Scottish Warrior and the birth of Motorbike Jacket, Badass Villainous Mcintyre.



His aura is unmatchable and just being Scottish Warrior does not truly shine him as the face of WWE. I believe it's time to change the entire character of Drew McIntyre, a heel turn, the death of Scottish Warrior and the birth of Motorbike Jacket, Badass Villainous Mcintyre. His aura is unmatchable and just being Scottish Warrior does not truly shine him as the face of WWE. https://t.co/3EE94LLQdj I freakin' love all of this. His hair pulled back, that jacket, and yes, a heel turn. twitter.com/SalmanSibtain/… I freakin' love all of this. His hair pulled back, that jacket, and yes, a heel turn. twitter.com/SalmanSibtain/…

Comic Guy Steve @ComicGuySteve75 @SalmanSibtain I agree. He definitely needs to move away from the "Big Daddy Cool" persona he has going on right now. @SalmanSibtain I agree. He definitely needs to move away from the "Big Daddy Cool" persona he has going on right now.

Sandy Jackstaker @SJackstaker @SalmanSibtain Totally agree. Drew has to reinvent himself now, a heel that destroys everyone in his path all alone, everyone gets shivers when he walks at the arena, only one goal ~ The Heavyweight title & no shitty business @SalmanSibtain Totally agree. Drew has to reinvent himself now, a heel that destroys everyone in his path all alone, everyone gets shivers when he walks at the arena, only one goal ~ The Heavyweight title & no shitty business

Cherry🍒Broken Dreams/Thee Redheaded Mama Claymore @JustTtlyCherry Salman Nazar Sibtain @SalmanSibtain I believe it's time to change the entire character of Drew McIntyre, a heel turn, the death of Scottish Warrior and the birth of Motorbike Jacket, Badass Villainous Mcintyre.



His aura is unmatchable and just being Scottish Warrior does not truly shine him as the face of WWE. I believe it's time to change the entire character of Drew McIntyre, a heel turn, the death of Scottish Warrior and the birth of Motorbike Jacket, Badass Villainous Mcintyre. His aura is unmatchable and just being Scottish Warrior does not truly shine him as the face of WWE. https://t.co/3EE94LLQdj I’m not against this… twitter.com/salmansibtain/… I’m not against this… twitter.com/salmansibtain/…

Steve Pellikaan @steve_pellikaan @SalmanSibtain I agree with the change, but NOT a leather jacket motorcycle dude. Undertaker already did that and it failed miserably. @SalmanSibtain I agree with the change, but NOT a leather jacket motorcycle dude. Undertaker already did that and it failed miserably.

Jennifer McGill @Jennife93241160 @SalmanSibtain Drew McIntyre is the absolute best wrestler no matter if he is the Scottish warrior or the Scottish psychopath. Drew McIntyre will still be a force to be reckoned with @SalmanSibtain Drew McIntyre is the absolute best wrestler no matter if he is the Scottish warrior or the Scottish psychopath. Drew McIntyre will still be a force to be reckoned with

ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ 𝔅𝐋͟𝐀͟𝐂͟𝐊 | 語句 ᅠ ｡ @ZeroHumansPlan



They had the perfect opportunity to do this by having Sheamus pin him for the ic title at Mania and having Drew nail him with a Claymore after the match but they dropped the ball to continue Walter's reign, unfortunately. Salman Nazar Sibtain @SalmanSibtain I believe it's time to change the entire character of Drew McIntyre, a heel turn, the death of Scottish Warrior and the birth of Motorbike Jacket, Badass Villainous Mcintyre.



His aura is unmatchable and just being Scottish Warrior does not truly shine him as the face of WWE. I believe it's time to change the entire character of Drew McIntyre, a heel turn, the death of Scottish Warrior and the birth of Motorbike Jacket, Badass Villainous Mcintyre. His aura is unmatchable and just being Scottish Warrior does not truly shine him as the face of WWE. https://t.co/3EE94LLQdj / exactly.They had the perfect opportunity to do this by having Sheamus pin him for the ic title at Mania and having Drew nail him with a Claymore after the match but they dropped the ball to continue Walter's reign, unfortunately. twitter.com/SalmanSibtain/… / exactly.They had the perfect opportunity to do this by having Sheamus pin him for the ic title at Mania and having Drew nail him with a Claymore after the match but they dropped the ball to continue Walter's reign, unfortunately. twitter.com/SalmanSibtain/…

Drew McIntyre is nearing the end of his current WWE contract

While Drew McIntyre's first run with WWE was lackluster, the Scottish star proved himself around the world before returning to the company for a second stint. He has been a prominent part of the roster ever since and has been involved in memorable feuds against top stars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Here is the full EPIC chop exchange between Gunther & Drew McIntyre last night! Here is the full EPIC chop exchange between Gunther & Drew McIntyre last night!https://t.co/ITK7VtEuah

It was recently reported that the 37-year-old is in the last year of his current contract. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, McIntyre has nine months left before his contract expires. It was also noted that Drew McIntyre is currently unhappy with his position in WWE and has a long way to go before he renews his contract.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will sign a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes