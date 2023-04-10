Further details on a top WWE star's ongoing contract issues - Reports 

It has been reported that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's contract with the company will come to an end at the end of 2023.

In recent weeks, reports have indicated that the Scotsman's current deal with World Wrestling Entertainment is nearing its final stages.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select [subscription required], McIntyre's current deal has "around nine months left." This means that The Scottish Warrior is expected to remain with the promotion until at least January 2024 if he chooses not to re-sign.

Drew McIntyre undoubtedly proved his worth as one of the company's biggest stars last week. He, Sheamus, and Gunther competed in an incredibly physical and entertaining Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 39 that arguably stole the show.

Why has Drew McIntyre not yet re-signed with WWE?

Given how integral McIntyre has been to World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years, it seems strange that both parties haven't agreed on a new deal yet.

Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch recently discussed why Drew McIntyre has yet to put pen to paper and commit his future to the company.

"We alluded to this that there's been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE, and I'm hearing it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Drew McIntyre has established himself as a massive star during his second stint with the company, capturing multiple world championships and winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Will Drew McIntyre re-sign with World Wrestling Entertainment? Or will he move on and try something new? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

