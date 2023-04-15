Drew McIntyre makes huge change to his social media amid contract speculation

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Drew McIntyre over the last few weeks. Amid the rumors, the former WWE Champion has made huge changes to his Twitter handle.

It was recently reported that The Scottish Warrior is nearing the end of his current WWE contract. It was also noted that McIntyre has around nine months left on his current deal, and the two parties are far from agreeing upon a new arrangement. It was also mentioned by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer that The Scottish Warrior has been going through some health issues, which has also contributed to his recent absence.

However, McIntyre's status has left fans worried as many fear that he could be on his way out of the company. The SmackDown star added further fuel to the fire as he blacked out his Twitter account and removed the bio, which previously had WWE references.

Check out the changed bio below (via WrestlingNewsCo):

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. https://t.co/cJLMcmfhEj

The former world champion was last seen in action at WrestleMania 39, where he took on Gunther and Sheamus in a stellar match.

Drew McIntyre is reportedly "unhappy" with his current position in WWE

Although Drew McIntyre's first tenure with WWE was underwhelming, The Scottish Warrior established himself around the world before returning to the company for a second time. Since then, he has been a prominent member of the roster and has been involved in memorable feuds with top stars like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre potentially leaving WWE could be a huge loss for the company. Wade Keller of PWTorch previously reported that the SmackDown star is unhappy with his current position in WWE.

"We alluded to this that there's been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I'm hearing it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming," Keller said

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Here is the full EPIC chop exchange between Gunther & Drew McIntyre last night! Here is the full EPIC chop exchange between Gunther & Drew McIntyre last night!https://t.co/ITK7VtEuah

Drew McIntyre has been the top babyface on the SmackDown roster since moving to the brand. With the Draft set to return this year, it'll be interesting to see if the Scotsman will be a part of the event.

