Top SmackDown Rumors: Multiple names expected to be released, WrestleMania plans were changed for former WWE Champion last-minute

Welcome to another edition of top SmackDown rumors that could have a significant impact on upcoming shows. We will examine some exciting stories involving superstars like Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion has been absent since WrestleMania, where he lost to GUNTHER in a triple-threat Intercontinental Championship match.

Though there are some rumors suggesting that he is unhappy in WWE and the money he is being offered, that might not be the reason for his absence.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the top SmackDown rumors:

#3. Reason why Drew McIntyre has not been seen on SmackDown

SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre had a busy weekend at WrestleMania 39 but unfortunately came out empty-handed as he and Sheamus failed to beat GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

There were rumors that McIntyre is not happy with creative plans for him and the money being offered.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that the reason for his absence is related to his health. He stated that McIntyre has been having health issues since before WrestleMania 39, and his absence has nothing to do with his WWE contract negotiations.

#2. Plans for LA Knight and Bobby Lashley were changed last-minute

LA Knight has quickly become one of the most popular faces on SmackDown. Despite being a heel, his catchphrases and antics have resonated with the crowd.

However, despite his popularity, WWE decided to keep him away from WrestleMania 39, leading to major disappointment for the crowds.

''The crowd was disappointed both nights with nothing with LA Knight, and not delivering the Bobby Lashley open challenge he had talked about. There was a plan for something between the two on night two, but it was pulled from the show and replaced by a segment with Lashley with the Andre the Giant trophy,'' said Dave Meltzer

Dave Meltzer stated that there were plans in place for him to be a part of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, but they were scrapped for some reason.

Knight teased that he had something planned for 'Mania, but nothing materialized. WWE made the blunder of not using him, leaving the fans in attendance disappointed.

#1. Multiple releases expected to happen soon

The sale of WWE is finally over, and the company now belongs to Endeavor. While Triple H came out on RAW last week to assure everyone that the promotion isn't going anywhere, there is speculation on what the future holds and whether there will be major changes taking place or not. Bryan Alvarez of the Observer stated that major cuts could happen soon:

"It's a countdown now to people being axed."

Soon after the high of WrestleMania 39, the sale of WWE was announced. Vince McMahon also returned to his previous role of being involved in the creative directions and being in Gorilla Position for RAW last week. However, he was not present backstage for SmackDown.

