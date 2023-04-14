When is Drew McIntyre's WWE contract set to expire? Chances of him leaving

Ever since Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017, he has become one of the top stars in the company. The Scottish Psychopath has been one of the promotion's top draws in recent years. Fans remember his winning streak during the pandemic.

His major break came at the 2020 Royal Rumble when he eliminated Brock Lesnar and won the Rumble match. McIntyre finally took the championship at WrestleMania 36. From there, WWE relied on him during the pandemic era.

After WrestleMania 39, multiple sites reported that Drew McIntyre's WWE deal was almost up and that he only had about nine months left. If this is true, the Scottish Warrior's contract will expire in January 2024 if he and the company cannot reach an agreement.

Is Drew McIntyre leaving WWE?

Drew McIntyre's recent abrupt disappearance from the company had led fans to believe that the Scottish star is dissatisfied with WWE's creative ambitions, raising concerns that McIntyre will leave the company, which were only heightened when he was withdrawn from last week's episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania.

According to several stories this week, McIntyre's absence was due to health issues rather than discontent with WWE. His health issues are rumored to have begun prior to WrestleMania 39.

Given that business is booming and McIntyre is still well-regarded, it makes sense for WWE and the 37-year-old star to reach an agreement.

However, after losing to Roman Reigns at Clash at Castle, the company recently dropped Drew to mid-card. This year's WrestleMania included a title match in which McIntyre lost. The triple-threat bout was fantastic, but the audience didn't expect the Scottish star to be the one who would be pinned. Because of this, a few of them predicted that he would leave the promotion.

WWE @WWE



is STILL your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at ROMAN REIGNS RETAINS! @WWERomanReigns is STILL your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at #WWECastle thanks to @WWESoloSIkoa! ROMAN REIGNS RETAINS!@WWERomanReigns is STILL your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at #WWECastle thanks to @WWESoloSIkoa! https://t.co/bdSdwozYiq

It would be difficult to imagine one of the top stars leaving WWE. If he departs the Stamford-based promotion, it would be obvious for an organization like AEW to contact him.

With All Elite Wrestling trying to expand its audience worldwide, a star like Drew McIntyre could bring new viewers to Tony Khan's promotion.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes