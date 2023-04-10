Did Drew McIntyre work through his health issue at WrestleMania 39? Here's what we know so far about the WWE star

Drew McIntyre is a man who is willing to work through anything if it means putting up a performance at the Grandest Stage of Them All. In fact, it goes beyond what was expected from his match at WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre, Gunther, and Sheamus delivered one of the hardest matches at WrestleMania 39 Day 2. With the Intercontinental Championship on the line, Gunther went all out to defend the title while McIntyre and Sheamus were desperately trying to end his reign. By the end of the match, all three WWE Superstars were warriors of battle.

Coming to Drew McIntyre, Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that McIntyre’s performance at WrestleMania 39, while commendable, lacked some panache. This is due to a health issue that McIntyre is dealing with currently, and it has been around even before WrestleMania 39.

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W



video.f4wonline.com WOR: Dave Meltzer shares an update on Drew McIntyre's contract situation with WWE. WOR: Dave Meltzer shares an update on Drew McIntyre's contract situation with WWE.video.f4wonline.com https://t.co/0JPuKZeCsV

The exact health problem has not yet been revealed, but Drew McIntyre wasn’t present on the April 7th episode of SmackDown as a result of the same unnamed illness, even though many believed it was a contract-related issue.

McIntyre received clearance to be in the ring on the day of WrestleMania 39 and is now hailed as one of the superstars who won’t stop at anything to be there for the fans who have arrived at the arena to witness him in action.

Will WWE honor Drew McIntyre’s dedication?

Right before WrestleMania 39, reports about McIntyre’s current WWE contract surfaced. It’s been reported that his contract is set to expire in 2023.

Furthermore, Drew McIntyre and WWE haven’t been able to extend his contract or further negotiate new terms to form as of yet. It seems that McIntyre is considering his WWE run and could potentially jump ship if he remains unhappy with the creative and the money he’s being offered by WWE. Additionally, Endeavor Group’s acquisition of WWE will witness a change in personnel who may not be prepared to pay Drew McIntyre what he is expecting. Moreover, it all boils down to how the company moves forward under the new management and whether McIntyre is happy with those terms.

ProWrestlingCentral @WresCentral Does Drew McIntyre resign with WWE? Does Drew McIntyre resign with WWE? https://t.co/yI14JfTAvg

However, the WWE Universe wholeheartedly hopes to see McIntyre in action if he’s medically cleared to continue further.

What do you think will happen with The Scottish Warrior’s WWE contract? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes