Update on Becky Lynch's contract status amid uncertain WWE future - Reports

Becky Lynch recently dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after having a dream run alongside legend Lita for a little over a month. The Extreme Diva was attacked backstage last week, and Trish Stratus replaced her in the title defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

However, Stratus got pinned in the tag bout, and after the match, the Hall of Famer cemented her heel turn by hitting a Chick Kick on The Man.

Recently, Becky Lynch took to Twitter, revealing ahead of WWE RAW that she won't be present on the show. Her rival would immediately react to the post by sharing a clip of The Man's husband, Seth Rollins, saying "bye bye, b**ch," using the opportunity to make a smug remark.

According to the latest reports by Fightful Select, Becky Lynch has not renewed or signed a new contract, with her existing one finishing up in June 2024.

As it turns out, some superstars will be done with their deals around this time, as the company had signed much of the roster to four-year contracts back in 2021.

Lynch also signed her deal around that time, albeit hers was a three-year deal, and her time off for maternity leave was not a factor.

WWE star makes major change to her Twitter account

After proclaiming that she would not appear on WWE RAW tonight, Becky Lynch changed her name on Twitter to her real one, Rebecca Quin, and the official blue tick was also gone.

You can check out a screengrab of Lynch's Twitter account below:

Despite officially kickstarting their storyline last week, the rumor mill suggests that WWE is saving a money match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch for SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The Man is one of the highest-paid superstars in the Stamford-based promotion and is a valuable asset to the company. It would be a major loss for them to lose her. However, it's highly possible that Becky Lynch will sign a new deal between now and June 2024.

