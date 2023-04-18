Trish Stratus has hilarious reaction to rival skipping WWE RAW

Trish Stratus shocked the WWE Universe all over the world last week by turning on Becky Lynch following their tag team loss. The Hall of Famer came in as a replacement for the injured Lita. Ultimately, she was rolled up by Liv Morgan in the closing moments of the bout, ending The Man and Lita's Women's Tag Team Championship run at 41 days.

After Becky Lynch took to Twitter earlier today claiming that she won't appear on WWE RAW tonight, Trish Stratus reacted with a Seth Rollins clip.

The icon used an excerpt from Seth Rollins' segment on the Road to WrestleMania 39, in which he video calls Logan Paul while appearing on MizTV. Lynch's husband says "Bye-bye, b**ch" to The Maverick to end the promo.

You can check out Trish's reaction to Becky's post by clicking on the link below:

Trish Stratus turned heel for the first time in nearly two decades last week. It will be interesting to see how the beloved legend works this new character against fellow babyface and "The Man" of the people, Becky Lynch.

When is the impending blockbuster WWE match expected to happen?

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is a major money match, and it had been rumored for months, especially during the build-up to WrestleMania 39. While many fans expected the turn to happen on The Show of Shows itself, WWE waited for another week.

As per the latest reports, their rivalry is expected to carry on all the way till Summerslam at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, where the duo will likely wrestle their first-ever one-on-one match.

What are your thoughts on the company holding off Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch for Summerslam? Sound off in the comments section below.

