Returning WWE Superstar could finally be the man to dethrone Austin Theory at SummerSlam

Austin Theory is on a stellar run in WWE as the company's United States Champion. He won the title from Seth Rollins on one of the "Big Four" shows – last year's Survivor Series – in a triple threat bout also featuring Bobby Lashley.

After picking up massive victories over both the former world champions in singles competition as well, Theory racked up more wins against legends such as Edge, John Cena (at WrestleMania, no less), and most recently, Rey Mysterio.

Matt Riddle's run prior to him taking a hiatus to enter rehabilation ended with The Original Bro picking up a massive victory over Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event of Extreme Rules. The duo's feud was deeply personal and helped show fans a more serious side of the former UFC star.

With Riddle now returned to WWE, he could be the one to take down Austin Theory and end the young star's United States Championship reign.

Why Matt Riddle is the perfect WWE Superstar to end Theory's impressive US title run

WWE has incorporated real-life incidents and issues into their on-screen storylines in the past. In this context, let's take a look at Jeff Hardy's rivalry with CM Punk in 2009.

The "Straight Edge" champion (who doesn't drink, smoke, or do drugs) is against a man who has made some mistakes in the past. Flawed yet massively compelling, Jeff Hardy was the hero of the masses, and it was one of the best feuds of the decade.

The company has treaded along familiar terrains later on, notably Jeff Hardy's feud against Sheamus and Samoa Joe, and the results were middling on account of not really investing in those storylines, despite glimmers of great television.

Matt Riddle's personal life and struggles are to some extent known among the WWE Universe. The Original Bro is a babyface fans can get behind. Austin Theory as the conniving heel will mesh well with Riddle's natural babyface ways.

After teasing a character change following his return to WWE TV, Matt Riddle is scheduled to wrestle The Miz on WWE RAW in his first match since December 2022.

The latest reports have revealed that the company is looking to heavily feature The King of Bros since the latter's return on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. The company could build him up in the coming months before entering title contention.

With SummerSlam being held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan (the first premium live event to be held there since WrestleMania 23 back in 2007), the company may be looking to make use of fresh pairings and great storylines to make the show a remarkable affair. It is the right place to end Theory's impressive title reign.

Matt Riddle's sole singles title victory came when he won the US title on the Road to WrestleMania 37. On the Grandest Stage, he lost the strap to Sheamus. The former UFC star could use a lengthy reign as the RAW brand's top champion.

