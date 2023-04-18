Becky Lynch injury revealed, update on current WWE status - Reports

There has been an update as to why Becky Lynch will not appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will take place in Little Rock, Arkansas. Last week on RAW, Lita was attacked backstage and ruled out of the Women's Tag Team Championship match. Trish Stratus replaced her but wound up getting pinned by Liv Morgan to lose the titles. After the bout, Trish attacked The Man from behind and left her laying in the ring.

Lynch recently took to Twitter to announce that she will not be on tonight's RAW, and it has taken the wrestling world by storm. She changed her name to Rebecca Quin, and blacked out her Twitter heading.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Becky Lynch will legitimately not be appearing on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The report stated that Lynch has a minor foot injury which has gotten worse recently.

Sources told Fightful that Lynch was scheduled for tonight's show as of last week, but they added that there aren't any issues between Lynch and the company.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE I won’t be coming to Raw today. I won’t be coming to Raw today.

Becky Lynch announces new project outside of WWE

Becky Lynch recently announced that she will be publishing her biography next year.

The former RAW Women's Champion is one of the company's biggest stars and has begun trying her hand at acting as well. The 36-year-old was recently interviewed by Katie Hannon of Upfront and announced that she will be publishing her biography next year called "The Man."

"The Book? Yes, just my biography. I wrote it myself. [Where do you get time to write a biography?] So, very slow, very slow increments as often as possible, you know. So, I would just try to steal an hour or two or if I had half an hour here or there or whatever and just write as often as I could until it amounted to a book. And then you go back and change it and then you're like, 'oh, I don't like this' and you're going back," she said.

Trish Stratus is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW tonight to explain why she attacked Becky Lynch last week. It will be interesting to see when The Man returns to respond to Stratus' explanation later tonight.

