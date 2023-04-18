Backstage drama, master plan - 5 reasons why Becky Lynch is skipping WWE RAW

Becky Lynch made a shocking announcement ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. She took to Twitter to declare that she will not be coming to tonight's edition of the red brand in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Trish Stratus betrayed Lynch last week after the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Lita was scheduled for the match but was attacked backstage and Stratus offered to replace her. There may be some actual drama going on backstage or Becky's message could just be part of a storyline.

Listed below are five possible reasons why Becky Lynch announced that she will be missing tonight's WWE RAW.

#5. Becky Lynch suffered an injury during last week's edition of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan last week on RAW. After the match, Trish betrayed Lynch and attacked her from behind.

The Man could have suffered an injury during the title match or the attack that followed and WWE is using this as a creative way to give her a break. Becky's message has created a ton of buzz ahead of tonight's RAW and it could have been part of the plan.

#4. Lita will attack Trish Stratus tonight

Lita may assume that Trish Stratus is the superstar who attacked her backstage and could try to get her revenge tonight on RAW. Stratus was scheduled to explain why she attacked Becky Lynch tonight on the red brand but sent out a cryptic message claiming that she would show up only if she felt like it.

If Trish does show up tonight, Becky's music could play while she is delivering her promo. The distraction would allow Lita to get her revenge on the 47-year-old and attack her from behind.

#3. She is unhappy

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Becky Lynch says she's skipping Raw following Trish Stratus' attack Becky Lynch says she's skipping Raw following Trish Stratus' attack 😳 https://t.co/IyRWQHHVHw

Becky Lynch's message could be for real and she could be unhappy with her position on the roster. It wasn't too long ago that The Man was in the main event of WWE WrestleMania, but that isn't the case anymore.

Lynch may want to be chasing singles championships instead of battling with Hall of Famers and has let the frustration get the better of her. It requires a huge ego to make it to the top of the card and Becky Lynch may be feeling undervalued by WWE at the moment.

#2. She is bothered by what happened to Seth Rollins recently on RAW

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39 in a great match, but what happened on the following Monday has the wrestling world talking. The Visionary made his way to the ring as the crowd belted out his theme song. He posed in the ring with a huge smile on his face as the show went to a commercial break.

When WWE RAW returned, Rollins was gone and everyone was left scratching their heads. Rollins has slipped from the main event scene and is scheduled to face The Miz tonight. The Man could be sticking up for her man as well as herself.

#1. It is a trap

Trish Stratus will likely be extra confident tonight during her promo and that could be exactly what Becky Lynch wants. Stratus is under the impression that Becky will not be at tonight's show and the 36-year-old could use that to her advantage.

The Man could make her way through the crowd while Stratus is delivering her promo in the ring. Becky Lynch can then get her revenge on Trish tonight and possibly challenge her to a match at an upcoming WWE premium live event.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes