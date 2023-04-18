"Are you leaving WWE?" - Fans go crazy after Becky Lynch announces she will not be coming to tonight's RAW

The WWE Universe has gone crazy over Becky Lynch's cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Becky Lynch and Lita were set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan last week, but The Extreme Diva was attacked backstage, and Trish Stratus offered to take her place. Liv and Raquel pulled off a shocking win, and Trish attacked Becky from behind after they lost the tag titles.

Becky Lynch recently changed her name on Twitter to Rebecca Quin, and as a result of the name change, she lost her blue check mark on the social media application.

The Man also blacked out her Twitter heading as former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre did recently as well. She then sent out a message saying that she would not be appearing on tonight's edition of RAW.

"I won’t be coming to Raw today," tweeted Lynch.

The wrestling world's reactions have been all over the place to Lynch's message. Many fans wondered where Becky's blue check mark went, while others joked that The Man might be on her way to AEW.

Several fans claimed that the former champion was scared of Trish Stratus following the attack last week on the red brand.

TheLegitDeadly @TheLegitDeadly @BeckyLynchWWE Whatever this is, we are with you @BeckyLynchWWE Whatever this is, we are with you

M.A @bellasgarcias @BeckyLynchWWE GURL DON’T PLAY WITH US!! you’re literally the only woman i look forward to watching on RAW @BeckyLynchWWE GURL DON’T PLAY WITH US!! you’re literally the only woman i look forward to watching on RAW 😭

Trish Stratus sends message before she explains why she attacked Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus sent an interesting message last night ahead of this week's episode of RAW.

The 47-year-old is scheduled to appear on tonight's show and explain why she attacked Lynch last week. However, Stratus made it seem like she may not be at tonight's episode of RAW as well. She took to Twitter to claim she would appear on RAW if she felt like it.

"I mean… if I’m in the mood. Like, it’s Little Rock," tweeted Trish Stratus.

Most fans are convinced that Becky's message is part of her storyline with Trish Stratus. It will be interesting to see if Lynch shows up tonight on RAW or if there is actual drama going on backstage at the moment.

