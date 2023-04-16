Is Drew McIntyre done with WWE for good? His latest social media move has fans convinced!

Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly among the most-loved stars currently in WWE. However, there have been some signs hinting towards his departure from the company.

The Scottish Warrior competed in a brutal triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39 but hasn't entered a new rivalry ever since. Fans wonder what's next for him after failing to capture Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Is Drew McIntyre done with WWE for good?

The question has been floating all over the internet due to several reports hinting that he hasn't signed a new contract with the promotion yet. Amid the rumors, McIntyre replaced his Twitter account display picture with a completely blacked-out image. The move has fans speculating about his potential exit from the company.

A screenshot of The Scottish Warrior's Twitter handle

While it might seem like it, there are not many chances of Drew McIntyre leaving WWE, considering that he is one of the biggest stars in the company who also competed in a major match at this year's WrestleMania.

There could be contractual and morale issues with the former world champion. However, it is highly unlikely that the company will let one of its biggest assets depart and possibly join a rival promotion like AEW.

Also, instead of changing display pictures, wrestlers usually remove WWE from their social media IDs and move back to their real names on social media platforms, much like The Bella Twins did recently. Such a development hasn't happened in McIntyre's case, so it's safe to assume he's still with the Stamford-based promotion.

Drew McIntyre's latest tweet was published on April 3, 2023, and comprised three waving hand emojis. He might just be playing along with the rumors to stay trending among the viewers.

Drew McIntyre's bout stole the show at WWE WrestleMania 39

While fans were curious about The Scottish Warrior's plans for WrestleMania 39, Triple H didn't disappoint and booked him in for a significant match for the company's flagship event.

The Grandest Stage of Them All saw an epic encounter between McIntyre, Sheamus, and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. With many hard-hitting and exciting spots, the bout exceeded all expectations.

The match was booked in a way that all the stars involved emerged stronger than ever after the contest. It is unknown if Drew McIntyre has signed another contract with WWE, but he will likely return to television once the company has creative plans for him.

