WWE veteran on 2-time Universal Champion potentially dethroning Roman Reigns: "That's really the way to go" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Bill Apter believes a former Universal Champion can legitimately take down Roman Reigns in an unexpected twist.

With the Tribal Chief showing no signs of relinquishing his title after Crown Jewel, discussions about his next opponent have dominated the pro wrestling community. Reigns has thinned out the herd of credible threats to him, leading to fewer choices for an adversary.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently seemed taken with the idea of Seth Rollins being the one to take down the Bloodline leader.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter pitched the idea of The Visionary going for a double championship run.

"He has got the world title, but I think he could be the guy to put that belt on. With both titles, it could be Seth Rollins. They have the history of being in the Shield together, and maybe Seth Rollins is the guy to step up and do that," said Apter. [6:00 onwards]

Hall of Famer Teddy Long also shared his take, agreeing with the idea:

"I like that, that's a great move with Seth, hot as he is right now. I mean to me, that's really the way to go." [6:21 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer also discussed the idea of Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns

Logan Paul is also a strong contender for Roman Reigns' spot, according to both Teddy Long and Bill Apter.

On the same episode of Wrestling Time Machine, Apter pitched the idea of Logan Paul's social media reach bringing more eyes to the WWE brand if he becomes champion.

This prompted Teddy Long to agree, although he stated that the title change should not happen just yet.

"I like the idea of Logan Paul, I just think it will be a little bit soon for Logan. Because that now becomes a real heavy schedule there. Logan is already involved with his own stuff. It's gotta be a lot of change in there for him to carry that title, 'cause he has got to be there to defend it at all times." [4:48 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell how Logan Paul's career in WWE will turn out.

